 Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie

This week, two biggies have hit the big screens: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq, and Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer Jatadhara. The latter is a Telugu film, but it has been dubbed and released in Hindi as well. Both movies are expected to take a slow start at the box office, but Haq is expected to collect better than Jatadhara.

article-image
Haq / Jatadhara Poster

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Suparn Varma's Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has received positive reviews from critics. But, the movie is going to take a slow start at the box office.

As per early estimate, we can expect Haq to collect around Rs. 90 lakh to 1 crore at the box office on its first day. If the film gets a good jump during the night shows then the collection can be more than Rs. 1 crore.

article-image

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Meanwhile, Jatadhara, which has been released in Hindi and Telugu, is expected to take a disastrous opening. As per early estimate, the movie might collect around Rs. 50-60 lakh on its first day.

Jatadhara has received mixed reviews from critics. So, let's see what response the movie will get at the box office.

article-image

Haq Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Haq 3.5 stars and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

Jatadhara Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 1.5 stars to Jatadhara and wrote, "Even though the film may find its audience down south (as it's originally a Telugu film that has been dubbed in Hindi), it looks seemingly difficult for it to make the cut with its Hindi version."

