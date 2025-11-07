Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Blessed With Baby Boy; Astrologer Who Predicted Daughter Tweets, 'My Calculation Was Flawed'

An astrologer named Anirudh Kumar Mishra had predicted last month that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first child would be a daughter. However, on Friday, November 7, 2025, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. The astrologer took to X to congratulate Vicky and Katrina, and wrote that his prediction was incorrect.

Mishra tweeted, "My heartfelt congratulations to Vicky and Katrina on the blessing of a baby boy. My prediction, as per the Prashan Chakra, was incorrect; my calculation was flawed (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

विक्की और कैटरीना को बेटे के जन्म पर मेरी हार्दिक बधाई। प्रश्न चक्र के अनुसार मेरी भविष्यवाणी गलत थी; मेरी गणना… https://t.co/s8TIn4UoMO — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (Astrologer) (@Anirudh_Astro) November 7, 2025

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Blessed With Baby Boy

On Friday morning, Vicky took to Instagram to share the good news with his and Katrina's fans that they have been blessed with a baby boy. They shared a note, which read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky (sic)."

Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Many Bollywood celebrities have congratulated Vicky and Katrina. Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, "Sooooo happy! Congratulations (sic)." Ranveer Singh wrote, "God bless!!!"

Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulations you two!!! ❤️❤️🤗🤗 and all the love for this beautiful new chapter!! (sic)." Madhuri Dixit wrote on the post, "Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one (sic)."

Rajkummar Rao, who is also going to become a father soon, commented, "Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one (sic)."

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra was also blessed with a baby. She took to her Instagram story to congratulate Vicky and Katrina. The actress wrote, "Play dates just got their newest member! Congratsss mamma and papa (sic)."

Fans of Vicky and Katrina are also very happy to know that their favourite stars have become parents.