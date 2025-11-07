Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video

Instagram

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq has hit the big screens today (November 7). The film has received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Yami and Emraan visited a theatre, and a video has gone viral on social media in which a Muslim woman comes and hugs the actress and starts crying.

In the video, we can see that a Muslim woman comes and gives a big hug to Yami. Later, another Muslim woman comes and hugs the actress, and she starts crying while talking to her.

The woman tells Yami, "Bahot khushi hui. Dekhke mujhe laga ke yeh haq humko milna chahiye." The actress tells her, "Aap himmat rakhiye." So, the woman replies, "Yeh mere liye bhi hai ke main bhi aise lad sakti hoon. Mujhe bahot sikh mili."

Haq Review

Haq has received positive reviews from the critics, and even the audience is liking the film. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to the movie and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Despite getting positive reviews from the critics, the movie is expected to take a slow start at the box office. Haq on its first day might collect around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. However, with positive word of mouth, we can expect the movie to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

Haq Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, some media reports suggest that Haq is made on a budget of Rs. 45-50 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend, and it should collect a good amount on weekdays also to become a hit at the box office.