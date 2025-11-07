 Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHaq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video

Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq has hit the big screens today (November 7). The film has received positive reviews from critics and the audience, and now, a video has made it to social media in which a Muslim woman is seen crying after meeting Yami at a theatre. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq has hit the big screens today (November 7). The film has received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Yami and Emraan visited a theatre, and a video has gone viral on social media in which a Muslim woman comes and hugs the actress and starts crying.

In the video, we can see that a Muslim woman comes and gives a big hug to Yami. Later, another Muslim woman comes and hugs the actress, and she starts crying while talking to her.

The woman tells Yami, "Bahot khushi hui. Dekhke mujhe laga ke yeh haq humko milna chahiye." The actress tells her, "Aap himmat rakhiye." So, the woman replies, "Yeh mere liye bhi hai ke main bhi aise lad sakti hoon. Mujhe bahot sikh mili."

Read Also
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start,...
article-image

Haq Review

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of Central Railway Officials
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha
Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha
Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur
Karnataka News: Tiger On Prowl Kills 3 In Fortnight, Injures 1 In Bandipur

Haq has received positive reviews from the critics, and even the audience is liking the film. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to the movie and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Despite getting positive reviews from the critics, the movie is expected to take a slow start at the box office. Haq on its first day might collect around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. However, with positive word of mouth, we can expect the movie to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

Read Also
'Agle Saal Milenge National Award Pe': Yami Gautam's Performance In Haq Impresses Paparazzi - Watch...
article-image

Haq Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, some media reports suggest that Haq is made on a budget of Rs. 45-50 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend, and it should collect a good amount on weekdays also to become a hit at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video

Haq: Muslim Woman Hugs Yami Gautam & Cries After Watching The Movie - Video

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Blessed With Baby Boy; Astrologer Who Predicted Daughter Tweets, 'My...

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Blessed With Baby Boy; Astrologer Who Predicted Daughter Tweets, 'My...

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Royal Bridesmaid In Cobalt Patola Lehenga & ₹2.86 Lakh Oxidised Bag

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Royal Bridesmaid In Cobalt Patola Lehenga & ₹2.86 Lakh Oxidised Bag

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start,...

Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start,...

Bigg Boss 19: No Extension For Salman Khan's Show; Grand Finale To Take Place On THIS Date?

Bigg Boss 19: No Extension For Salman Khan's Show; Grand Finale To Take Place On THIS Date?