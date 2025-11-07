Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Tulsi Comes To Know About Ranvijay's First Marriage

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: After the mehendi ceremony, the whole Virani family is sitting together, and Rithik tells everyone to play cards. But, Angad gets up and goes to his room as he says he is very tired. Later, everyone else goes to their respective rooms, and only Mihir and Kiran are left. When they are about to start playing cards, Noina calls Mihir, so he gets up and goes at a side to talk to her. Kiran finds this weird.

After Mihir finishes the call with Noina, Kiran asks him if she is his good friend. So, Mihir says Noina is his college friend, and she understands him very well.

The next day, before the sangeet function, Rithik comes and tells Tulsi that he has come to know about the girl whom Ranvijay had conned earlier. Tulsi decides to go and meet the girl and asks Rithik not to tell anyone where she is going.

The sangeet function starts, and everyone is asking where Tulsi is. Mihir, Noina, Shobha, Angad, Mitali, everyone is dancing and enjoying the sangeet function. Later, Ranvijay comes to Shanti Niketan with his family. Pari tells Mihir that Ranvijay's family is here, but Tulsi is not there, so they might feel bad about it. This irks Mihir.

Mihir welcomes Ranvijay and his family, and they are sitting together and talking to each other. Later, Mihir goes to a side and starts calling Tulsi. Noina follows him and asks him what happened. Mihir tells Noina that he wants to give something to Ranvijay as a shagun, and it is kept in Tulsi's cupboard, and she is not at home.

Noina gives him a gold chain, which she had gotten for Angad. Noina tells Mihir that even Pari is like her daughter, so he can give this gold chain to Ranvijay. Later, Noina tells Mihir that they have to wait for Tulsi as shagun is given by a female member of the house. Noina says that Gayatri chachi can give the chain, but Mihir tells her that chachi has gone to the parlour. Noina says that Shobha can give the shagun, so Mihir says that she is a sister, and an elder person of the house should give the chain to Ranvijay. He then tells Noina to give the shagun to Ranvijay. Initially, Noina doesn't agree, but later she does. Noina gives the chain to Ranvijay, and Mihir tells his family that this is a shagun.

Kiran sees that Noina gave the shagun to Ranvijay and Mihir didn't wait for Tulsi. When Gayatri chachi comes from the parlour, Kiran tells him what happened, and how Noina gave shagun to Ranvijay, and Mihir didn't wait for Tulsi. So, Gayatri tells him that the relationship between Mihir and Tulsi is not the same. Gayatri blames Tulsi for everything.

Meanwhile, Tulsi reaches Shalini's (the girl who was conned by Ranvijay) house. Shalini reveals to Tulsi that Ranvijay was married to her, and the latter gets shocked.

In the preview, we get to see that Mihir gets angry at Tulsi for not staying at home. Tulsi makes him meet Shalini and reveals that she is Ranvijay's first wife. Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.