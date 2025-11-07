Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 7: Rithik Insults Munni After Learning Her Truth, Tulsi Sends Her Away

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 101

Rithik confronts Munni about how she had been chatting with him as Munmun. A flashback shows Mitali's friend, Diana, revealing that the girl who had been talking to him was from Shantiniketan, leaving him shocked. She tells him how she tracked Munmun’s location and found out that someone named Manjuri Sinha was the one chatting with him. Rithik immediately realises that it’s Munni.

In the present, Rithik questions Munni, while Tulsi, standing behind, overhears everything. He tells Munni how they have been living together and how he has always shared everything with her. He adds that it was she who kept saying "I love you," making him feel like a fool. Rithik asks her why she did all this despite knowing how much he was getting hurt, and yet chose to play with his heart.

Rithik begins to insult Munni, saying that she is just a maid in his house and should look at herself before dreaming of being with him. He tells her that he isn't desperate enough to settle his life with a maid. Munni pleads for forgiveness, saying she genuinely loves him, but Rithik silences her. Tulsi, watching all this, is seen fuming with anger.

Rithik repeatedly tells Munni that she is just a maid and questions how she could even think of love. Munni tearfully says that he always treated her like a friend, but Rithik replies that he did so only out of kindness. He then asks if she really thought that after knowing the truth, he would be happy, that since she lives with him, loves him, he would now marry her and everything would be fine. Enraged, Rithik tells her that what she did was wrong and that it hurt him deeply. As Munni tries to explain herself, she accidentally steps on the broken glass pieces on the floor, injuring her foot.

Tulsi intervenes, lashing out at Munni. She tells her that just because she showed her a little affection, Munni ended up falling in love with her son. Tulsi reminds her how she trusted her with the responsibility of Shantiniketan, and yet Munni dreamed of becoming her daughter-in-law. Munni breaks down, trying to explain herself, addressing Tulsi as Malkin. To this, Tulsi furiously asks if she even understands the meaning of Malkin, saying that it means he is the Malik, and she is… She orders Munni to pack her belongings and leave immediately.

Rithik tries to calm Tulsi down, saying it's okay, but Tulsi continues to insult Munni. She tells her that she has forgotten her place and her class, adding that being treated with respect does not make her equal to them. She orders Munni to get out of the house. With her foot bleeding, Munni walks away crying.

As Munni packs her clothes, she grows emotional thinking about all the gifts Tulsi had once given her. Just then, Tulsi enters the room. Munni apologises, admitting she made a huge mistake, but Tulsi asks her to stay away, saying this is her true place.

Later, Tulsi gets emotional, realising that Munni must now think of her as arrogant and heartless, when in reality, that was never her intention. She says that after all these years, this is all Munni could understand about her. Munni says that Tulsi herself asked her to leave. Tulsi explains that she is sending her away with a heavy heart because Munni indeed made a mistake, by falling in love with a boy from the Virani family who spoke harshly to her in anger. Tulsi adds that if she hadn't intervened and scolded Munni, Rithik would have continued saying hurtful things, which she couldn't bear to see.

Tulsi says she knows Munni can handle her anger, but more insults from Rithik would have become unbearable. Munni hugs Tulsi as Tulsi tells her that sometimes a mother must scold her child to protect them from greater pain. She explains that she never measured Munni by her social status, sharing that she herself was a priest's daughter who worked for the Virani family, and it was Baa who had accepted her. In truth, she too came from a humble background.

Munni tells her that she will return to her village, but Tulsi stops her, handing her a women's hostel address. She says she has arranged everything for her to complete her studies and gives her money, asking her to prove herself.

At the dinner table, Mihir is shocked to hear that Munni left. Tulsi explains that she got a better opportunity and decided to take it.

Later, Tulsi talks to another house help, Maharaj, saying that Munni left for her own betterment. She asks him to pray that wherever Munni goes, God gives her the strength to succeed and make something of her life.