 TRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A Drop
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A Drop

TRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A Drop

The TRP report for Week 43 is out, with Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 holding onto first and second positions, respectively. Bigg Boss 19 and Tum Se Tum Tak witnessed an upward climb, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slipped down the rankings. Meanwhile, some TV soaps maintained their positions on the TRP list. Read on to know more...

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
TRP Week 43 | Instagram (Star Plus)

TRP Week 43 Report: BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) has officially released the TRP report for Week 43. Has Anupamaa once again retained its No. 1 spot? While some popular daily soaps have maintained their positions, let’s take a closer look at the rankings below.

TRP Week 43 Highlights

Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Claim Top Two Positions

Keeping up with the trend, Anupamaa has once again secured the No. 1 position, leading the TRP chart. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi claimed the second spot in Week 43.

FPJ Shorts
'Must Keep Writing...': Sanjay Raut Posts Picture With Syringe-plastered Hand From Mumbai's Fortis Hospital, Raises Health Concerns
'Must Keep Writing...': Sanjay Raut Posts Picture With Syringe-plastered Hand From Mumbai's Fortis Hospital, Raises Health Concerns
Microsoft To Enable In-Country Processing For 365 Copilot Interactions In India, UK, Japan, And Australia By 2025-End
Microsoft To Enable In-Country Processing For 365 Copilot Interactions In India, UK, Japan, And Australia By 2025-End
State Bank Of India To Divest 3,20,60,000 Equity Shares Through IPO
State Bank Of India To Divest 3,20,60,000 Equity Shares Through IPO
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations

Udne Ki Aasha, Tum Se Tum Tak, and Others See Upward Movement

Several television serials moved up the TRP list. Udne Ki Aasha secured the third spot, while Tum Se Tum Tak climbed to fourth position. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai experienced a slight drop, moving down to fifth place.

Read Also
TRP Week 41: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Lead, Udne Ki Aasha Back In Top...
article-image

Maintaining a steady position, the sixth spot went to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The seventh and eighth positions were occupied by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha respectively.

Bigg Boss 19 also rose in the TRP rankings, securing the ninth position. Wrapping up the top 10, Pati Patni Aur Panga claimed the 10th spot.

According to Gossips TV’s November 4 report, Rupali Ganguly was the most talked-about actress in Week 44. The list of the top 10 Hindi TV actors generating the most buzz included Samridhii Shukla (YRKKH), Rohit Purohit (YRKKH), and Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi).

It remains to be seen whether Rupali will maintain her popularity and continue to secure the No. 1 position for Anupamaa in the coming weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Get Married 4 Months After Engagement On February 26 In...

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Get Married 4 Months After Engagement On February 26 In...

TRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A...

TRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A...

Veteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK...

Veteran Kannada Actor Harish Rai Aka KGF's 'Chacha' Dies After Battle With Thyroid Cancer, DK...

Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?

Anunay Sood Death: How Was The Travel Influencer Connected To Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid?

Despicable Me 4 On OTT: Where To Watch This Popular Animated Film Online?

Despicable Me 4 On OTT: Where To Watch This Popular Animated Film Online?