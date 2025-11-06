TRP Week 43: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Secure Top 2 Positions While YRKKH Sees A Drop

TRP Week 43 | Instagram (Star Plus)

TRP Week 43 Report: BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) has officially released the TRP report for Week 43. Has Anupamaa once again retained its No. 1 spot? While some popular daily soaps have maintained their positions, let’s take a closer look at the rankings below.

TRP Week 43 Highlights

Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Claim Top Two Positions

Keeping up with the trend, Anupamaa has once again secured the No. 1 position, leading the TRP chart. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi claimed the second spot in Week 43.

Udne Ki Aasha, Tum Se Tum Tak, and Others See Upward Movement

Several television serials moved up the TRP list. Udne Ki Aasha secured the third spot, while Tum Se Tum Tak climbed to fourth position. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai experienced a slight drop, moving down to fifth place.

Maintaining a steady position, the sixth spot went to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The seventh and eighth positions were occupied by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha respectively.

Bigg Boss 19 also rose in the TRP rankings, securing the ninth position. Wrapping up the top 10, Pati Patni Aur Panga claimed the 10th spot.

According to Gossips TV’s November 4 report, Rupali Ganguly was the most talked-about actress in Week 44. The list of the top 10 Hindi TV actors generating the most buzz included Samridhii Shukla (YRKKH), Rohit Purohit (YRKKH), and Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi).

It remains to be seen whether Rupali will maintain her popularity and continue to secure the No. 1 position for Anupamaa in the coming weeks.