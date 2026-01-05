'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry | WATCH | Instagram @Sunilgrover

Sunil Grover is buzzing online after his recent mimicry stint on The Great Kapil Sharma Show episode, where he mimicked Aamir Khan. His effortless portrayal has left netizens and audiences impressed and calling him 'Mr. AI, with the fact that he always shows up with his best whenever he portrays any Bollywood actor.

"Asli Amir Khan se bhi asli lag raha hai," one user commented on the promo video of the episode. Sunil Grover can be seen in conversations with the guests on the show, Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday, with his exact look of Aamir Khan.

WATCH VIDEO:

This is not the first time Grover has left audiences stunned with his performance. His mimicry of Salman Khan on the show is one of the most popular episodes online. Salman Khan himself has praised the actor for his carbon-copy mimicry.

Salman Khan has gone ahead and made a commercial with the actor in which Grover is playing the character of 'Bhaijaan' right in front of him. The advertisement has made headlines then with Grover elevating his talent and taking it to the next level.

Taking this list further, Grover has not spared the third Khan & the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Among many of his mimicries of SRK, one of his most popular ones was when Alia Bhatt was the guest on the show, and he portrayed SRK's character from his movie, Dear Zindagi.

From pulling off charming Shah Rukh Khan to maintaining his 'Salman posture' & now being 'Mr. Perfectionist in the most possible way, Grover has once again proved why he is called one of the best aspects of the Kapil Sharma Show.

"Is there anything you CANNOT do @whosunilgrover?" a user asked in the comments section, and we must say that it's quite literal, is there any character left in the Bollywood that Sunil Grover cannot mimic, well only he can give this answer.