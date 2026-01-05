 A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Malachi Kirby's British Historical Drama Online?
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
The critically acclaimed British historical drama series, A Thousand Blows, starring Malachi Kirby, is set to return with its much-anticipated Season 2, much to the excitement of fans worldwide. After the success of the first season, which impressed audiences with its gritty storytelling and powerful performances, the makers are ready to take the story forward with even higher stakes and deeper character arcs. A Thousand Blows Season 2 is set to be released on OTT in January 2026.

A Thousand Blows Season 2: Streaming details

The series is set to be released on Hulu, starting from January 9, 2026. The Indian audiences will be able to watch the A Thousand Blows Season 2 on JioHotstar. It is based on themes of survival, ambition, fractured loyalties, escaping destiny, immigration, class struggle, and the search for redemption in the brutal world of bare-knuckle boxing in 1880s London.

Plot overview

A Thousand Blows tells the story of two Jamaican pals, Hezekiah and Alec, who land in East London during the 1880s and become entangled in the brutal realm of unlawful bare-knuckle boxing and crime, facing off against the merciless head of an all-female gang, Mary Carr, and the current boxing champion, Sugar Goodson, as they struggle for survival, honor, and an improved existence in a tough Victorian era.

What should you watch A Thousand Blows Season 2?

With its blend of historical authenticity, compelling drama, and hard-hitting action, A Thousand Blows Season 2 is poised to be one of the most anticipated OTT releases among fans of period dramas. If you enjoy powerful storytelling rooted in history and character-driven narratives, this British series deserves a spot on your watchlist.

