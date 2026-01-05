 Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens

Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens

Colors TV's new show, Mahadev & Sons, premiered on Monday. The show stars Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, and Manasi Salvi in the lead roles, and the first episode has impressed the netizens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Mahadev & Sons | Jio Hotstar

After impressing us with his performance as Hemant in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shakti Anand will now be seen as a lead in the show Mahadev & Sons, which premiered on Colors TV on Monday. The show also features Sneha Wagh and Manasi Salvi in the lead roles, and the first episode has impressed the netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Just caught up with #MahadevAndSons Lo and Behold Bhanu takes the cake. Show does remind me of Malayalam Godfather and Tamil Padayappa and I am sure #mansisalve will walk out with the honors. Love will come back to Mahadev the most brutal way, Vidya broke Bhanu trust and before things can heal, Mahadev's favorite son will have to repeat what Vidya did to Bhanu. Seated, finally a female character worth vouching for Bhanu Bajpayee #MahadevAndSons (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Mahadev & Sons showed such a solid first episode. So much drama, emotions and complete background story. I love when initial episodes of a show are fast paced, helps me get hooked to the story (sic)."

Read Also
'Naaglok Ki Train': Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 Takes Over Mumbai Metro 1, Commuters Shock To See New...
article-image

One more netizen tweeted, "What performances..what starcast..what real locations and bgms 🔥🔥..#MahadevandSons truly has potential to be the next big show.. maybe there are tough days for #Yrkkh ahead!! #ManasiSalvi #ShaktiAnand what performances ..!! Colors is really bringing big scale itv back!! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

FPJ Shorts
Premier League, Newcastle United Condemn 'Disgusting' Racist Abuse Against Joe Willock On Instagram
Premier League, Newcastle United Condemn 'Disgusting' Racist Abuse Against Joe Willock On Instagram
Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens
Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens
Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic Elections 2026
Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic Elections 2026
'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply': Harshwardhan Sapkal
'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply': Harshwardhan Sapkal
Read Also
Naagin 7: Vivian D'Sena To Enter As Wolf In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show? New Promo Sparks...
article-image

Mahadev & Sons Cast

Apart from Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, and Manasi Salvi, Mahadev & Sons also features Garvita Sadhwani, Aasim Khan, Muohit Joushi, Neha Rana, and Abhay Bhargava.

The show is produced by Saurabh Tewari under Parin Multimedia. It will air from Monday to Friday on Colors TV at 9:30 pm, and the audience can also watch it on Jio Hotstar.

While the first episode has received a great response, we are sure everyone will be eager to watch the upcoming episodes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi...

Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi...

A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Malachi Kirby's British Historical...

A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Malachi Kirby's British Historical...

Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video

Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video

'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry...

'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry...

Universal Music Group Acquires 30% Stake In Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Partnership...

Universal Music Group Acquires 30% Stake In Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Partnership...