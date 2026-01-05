Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens

Mahadev & Sons | Jio Hotstar

After impressing us with his performance as Hemant in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shakti Anand will now be seen as a lead in the show Mahadev & Sons, which premiered on Colors TV on Monday. The show also features Sneha Wagh and Manasi Salvi in the lead roles, and the first episode has impressed the netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Just caught up with #MahadevAndSons Lo and Behold Bhanu takes the cake. Show does remind me of Malayalam Godfather and Tamil Padayappa and I am sure #mansisalve will walk out with the honors. Love will come back to Mahadev the most brutal way, Vidya broke Bhanu trust and before things can heal, Mahadev's favorite son will have to repeat what Vidya did to Bhanu. Seated, finally a female character worth vouching for Bhanu Bajpayee #MahadevAndSons (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Mahadev & Sons showed such a solid first episode. So much drama, emotions and complete background story. I love when initial episodes of a show are fast paced, helps me get hooked to the story (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What performances..what starcast..what real locations and bgms 🔥🔥..#MahadevandSons truly has potential to be the next big show.. maybe there are tough days for #Yrkkh ahead!! #ManasiSalvi #ShaktiAnand what performances ..!! Colors is really bringing big scale itv back!! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

HOW DARE LIFE RUIN THIS SISTER BOND 😭😭😭

bhanu doesn't even open her eyes in the morning without seeing vidya 😭😭😭

Mahadev & Sons Cast

Apart from Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, and Manasi Salvi, Mahadev & Sons also features Garvita Sadhwani, Aasim Khan, Muohit Joushi, Neha Rana, and Abhay Bhargava.

The show is produced by Saurabh Tewari under Parin Multimedia. It will air from Monday to Friday on Colors TV at 9:30 pm, and the audience can also watch it on Jio Hotstar.

While the first episode has received a great response, we are sure everyone will be eager to watch the upcoming episodes.