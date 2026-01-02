 Naagin 7: Vivian D'Sena To Enter As Wolf In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show? New Promo Sparks Speculation
Naagin 7 teases the entry of a new villain in the form of a mysterious shape-shifting wolf, who is expected to play a key role in helping Ananta transform into a Naagin. Reports suggest Vivian D'Sena may be joining the show as an 'ichchadhari bhediya.'

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Naagin 7 | Colors TV/Instagram

Naagin 7 has been steadily gaining attention from viewers with its thrilling twists and dramatic storylines. The latest promo teases the entry of a new villain in the form of a mysterious wolf. Ananta, played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, will be seen confronting this shape-shifting wolf in the upcoming episodes. Interestingly, the promo hints that this wolf will play a key role in helping Ananta transform into a serpent, or Naagin. Fans are now eagerly speculating- who is the actor behind the shape-shifting wolf, and what secrets will this new character bring to the show?

Naagin 7: Is Vivian D'Sena Playing Wolf?

According to Serial Gossip, Vivian D’Sena is all set to enter Naagin 7 as an "ichchadhari bhediya." However, neither the makers nor Colors TV have confirmed whether he will portray the mysterious shape-shifting wolf. With the latest villain creating a lot of buzz and reports hinting that Vivian will play a key role, fans are speculating that he could be the actor behind the wolf.

Naagin 7 New Episodes Release Date & Time

Naagin 7 premiered on 27 December 2025, marking the return of the popular supernatural franchise after months of anticipation. The new episodes are released every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST, with viewers able to watch the show on Colors TV and stream it online on Jio Hotstar shortly after broadcast.

What Will Happen In Upcoming Episodes Of Naagin 7

The upcoming episodes, set to air on January 1 and 2, will see Purvi facing the most devastating tragedy of her life. Her entire family is involved in a fatal accident, leaving her all alone. Reports suggest that these episodes could mark the exit of Eisha Singh’s character, who is mistakenly believed to be the real Naagin by the villains. Following the tragedy, Purvi is expected to enter revenge mode, while the episodes may also reveal Ananta finally transforming into a serpent, adding more suspense and drama to the storyline.

