Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Hits Back At 'Isko Kaam Nahi Mil Raha' Comments, Opens Up About Health Struggle- EXCLUSIVE

Sana Makbul | FPJ

Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, has been less visible on screens since her exit from the house, leaving fans curious about her absence. In a chat with Free Press Journal, Sana revealed that after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, her focus was entirely on making money. However, she faced a major health setback when she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, a serious condition where healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue.

"Mujhe na bhot log bolte hain ki Bigg Boss ke baad gayab ho gayi, kaam nahi mil raha. No, let me break that assumption, aisa nahi hai," Sana told FPJ. She added, "I was on my foot, mujhe kaam karna tha, mujhe kaam karna hai aur mai kar rahi thi." The actress admitted she was working back-to-back but neglected her health in the process.

Sana explained that after winning Bigg Boss OTT 3, her primary goal was to earn enough money to buy a house. "Mai paise jodne lag gayi thi, mai kaam karne lag gayi thi. Maine apne aap pe dhyan hi nahi diya (sic)."

She fell sick in December and was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis but chose to keep it private, fearing it would affect her work opportunities. "Log use mis-judge bhi karte hain. Kisi ko aapke sath kaam bhi karna hoga to they will be like- are isko to mat bulao ye bimar rehti hai," she shared.

Sana revealed that she focused on healing from December to March. Doctors had warned her family and team that she might require a liver transplant, but thankfully, she gradually recovered.

Her doctor advised her to take a work break and prioritize her health. Sana was admitted to the hospital for 10 straight days. She admitted, "I did not accept her codnition at first but later came peace with it."

"There's a lot of life changes I have done," Sana said. After recovering, she resumed work slowly. She added, "Log mujhe comment karte hain- are isko kaam nahi mil raha, ye nahi mil raha, wo nahi raha. Nahi! Mil raha hai but slow. Mujhe khargosh ki speed nahi pakadne. I call myself a turtle (sic)." She has now accepted that she cannot handle 10 projects at the same time.