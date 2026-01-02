Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?

Kumki 2 OTT Release Date |

Kumki 2 is a musical adventure children's drama film starring Arjun Das and Mathi in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on November 15, 2025, a day after Children's Day, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is a standalone sequel to the director's earlier film Kumki.

Kumki 2: Streaming details

Kumki 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 3, 2025. The film is based on themes of a profound, emotional bond between a young man, Bhoomi, and an elephant named Nila. It explores human-animal relationships, man-animal conflict, and the harsh realities of illegal poaching.

Plot overview

Kumki 2 tells the story of a young man named Bhoomi, who develops a deep connection with a baby elephant named Nila after saving her; years later, when Nila disappears, Bhoomi embarks on a quest to locate his missing friend while facing dangers in the forest and a hunter, crafting an emotional tale of companionship, duty, and nature.

Cast and characters

The film features Mathi as Bhoomi, Arjun Das as Paari, Shrita Rao as Anali, Suzane George as Bhoomi's mother, Hareesh Peradi, Srinath, Nadackal Unnikrishnan as Nila, Athu Ithu Ethu Andrews as Khalis, M. Sasikumar as narrator, V. Thiruselvam, and Florent Pereira, among others. The film is directed and written by Prabhu Solomon. It is produced by Dhaval Gada under the banner of Pen Studios. Jayantilal Gada. M. Sukumar has done the cinematography, and Buvan has done the editing.