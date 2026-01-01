OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 Finale To Haq, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | January 01, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Haq narrates the tale of Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a homemaker whose attorney spouse, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), leaves her and their children, ceases financial support, and divorces her through triple talaq. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Duffer Brothers' popular science fiction show, Stranger Things, is set in the backdrop of 1980 in a fictional town of Hawkins and revolves around a group of friends who try to find their missing buddy, Will Byers. Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 (Finale) is streaming on Netflix.
Love Beyond Wicket is a sports drama film that revolves around a formerly hopeful physical education instructor who collaborates with a renowned veteran coach to mentor a band of rowdy, misfit students. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
The Malayalam film Eko is a gradual mystery thriller focused on the vanishing of a rich and influential dog breeder, Kuriachan, but what happens when the grim secrets are revealed as individuals seek him out? It is streaming on Netflix.
My Korean Boyfriend revolves around five Brazilian women whose life changes when they travel to South Korea and find their love. It is streaming on Netflix.
Mowgli is a romantic action film which is written and directed by Sandeep Raj. The film revolves around a tribal man who fights to save his deaf and mute girlfriend. It is streaming on ETV Win.
