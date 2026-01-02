Shraddha Kapoor Looks Visibly Upset, Asks Paps Not To Record Her During Hospital Visit With Father Shakti Kapoor In Mumbai – VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor sparked concern among fans after she was spotted at a Mumbai hospital with her 73-year-old father, Shakti Kapoor. Several videos on social media have gone viral, showing the actress noticing paparazzi recording her and her father on Friday, which left her visibly upset.

In a viral video, Shraddha, dressed in a floral shirt and baggy pants, was seen stepping out of a hospital with her father, Shakti, carefully escorting him to their car and helping him settle in. As she headed to sit in the car, the actress noticed the paparazzi and was seen gesturing 'No, no' with her finger, asking them not to record, with both wearing face masks.

Check it out: