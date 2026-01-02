 Pratibha Ranta REACTS To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'Wait For Official Confirmation'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPratibha Ranta REACTS To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'Wait For Official Confirmation'

Pratibha Ranta REACTS To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'Wait For Official Confirmation'

Pratibha Ranta has finally reacted to reports claiming she will star in the Hindi remake of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's hit film Dear Comrade, reportedly alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Taking to Instagram on Friday, she wrote, "I kindly request all media pages to refrain from posting unverified information… which often leads to unnecessary confusion."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Pratibha Ranta, Siddhant Chaturvedi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Pratibha Ranta has finally reacted to reports claiming she will star in the Hindi remake of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's hit Telugu film Dear Comrade, which is also rumoured to feature Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

Pratibha Ranta Reacts To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday evening, January 2, Pratibha wrote, "With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement. This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion."

She added, "I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In Chandauli
Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In Chandauli
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Hits Back At 'Isko Kaam Nahi Mil Raha' Comments, Opens Up About Health Struggle- EXCLUSIVE
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Hits Back At 'Isko Kaam Nahi Mil Raha' Comments, Opens Up About Health Struggle- EXCLUSIVE
VIDEO: Weibgen's Stunning Effort In BBL Clash Goes In Vain After Australian Star Collides With Boundary Rope
VIDEO: Weibgen's Stunning Effort In BBL Clash Goes In Vain After Australian Star Collides With Boundary Rope
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 949 Vacancies Released; Details Here
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 949 Vacancies Released; Details Here

Check it out:

Read Also
Director Madhumita On Hindi Film Debut With Kaalidhar Laapata: 'Was Liberating To Experiment With...
article-image

Photo Via/@pratibha_ranta

According to a report in Mid-Day, Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions acquired the official Hindi remake rights soon after the Telugu film's release and is now actively moving the project forward with Siddhant and Pratibha reportedly in the lead, although the casting has not yet been finalised.

A source close to the project shared, "Dharma has been keen on revisiting Dear Comrade for a while, but the idea was always to crack the right casting and tone. Siddhant brings the intensity required for the male lead, which became a hit with people after Dhadak 2 [2025]. Pratibha fits the emotional arc of the female protagonist beautifully. She was in talks with the studio for another project and is a good fit for this as well."

Work Front

The actress made her acting debut with Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, alongside Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

Next, she has The Revolutionaries, which is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Hits Back At 'Isko Kaam Nahi Mil Raha' Comments, Opens Up About...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Hits Back At 'Isko Kaam Nahi Mil Raha' Comments, Opens Up About...

Naagin 7: Vivian D'Sena To Enter As Wolf In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show? New Promo Sparks...

Naagin 7: Vivian D'Sena To Enter As Wolf In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show? New Promo Sparks...

Pratibha Ranta REACTS To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'Wait...

Pratibha Ranta REACTS To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'Wait...

Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?

Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?

Bengaluru Police Arrest Two For Derogatory & Obscene Social Media Posts Targeting Actor Darshan’s...

Bengaluru Police Arrest Two For Derogatory & Obscene Social Media Posts Targeting Actor Darshan’s...