Pratibha Ranta REACTS To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'Wait For Official Confirmation'

Pratibha Ranta, Siddhant Chaturvedi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Pratibha Ranta has finally reacted to reports claiming she will star in the Hindi remake of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's hit Telugu film Dear Comrade, which is also rumoured to feature Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

Pratibha Ranta Reacts To Starring In Dear Comrade Hindi Remake

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday evening, January 2, Pratibha wrote, "With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement. This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion."

She added, "I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter."

Check it out:

Photo Via/@pratibha_ranta

According to a report in Mid-Day, Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions acquired the official Hindi remake rights soon after the Telugu film's release and is now actively moving the project forward with Siddhant and Pratibha reportedly in the lead, although the casting has not yet been finalised.

A source close to the project shared, "Dharma has been keen on revisiting Dear Comrade for a while, but the idea was always to crack the right casting and tone. Siddhant brings the intensity required for the male lead, which became a hit with people after Dhadak 2 [2025]. Pratibha fits the emotional arc of the female protagonist beautifully. She was in talks with the studio for another project and is a good fit for this as well."

Work Front

The actress made her acting debut with Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, alongside Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

Next, she has The Revolutionaries, which is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal.