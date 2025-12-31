'Naaglok Ki Train': Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 Takes Over Mumbai Metro 1, Commuters Shock To See New Animated Look | VIDEO | Instagram @Kuhu_traveler

Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic supernatural franchise Naagin is back in the spotlight as season 7 rolls out with larger-than-life promotions across Indian cities. A recent viral video shows Mumbai Metro 1 (Blue Line) transformed into a moving advertisement for Naagin 7, leaving daily commuters both shocked and amused.

The video, shared by a netizen on social media, captures a Mumbai Metro train completely wrapped in a snake-skin-inspired design, giving the illusion of a 'Naagin-themed' train. The exterior of the metro features bold visuals, animated graphics, and prominent Naagin 7 branding, prompting passengers to jokingly dub it the “Naaglok Ki Train.”

WATCH VIDEO:

The Mumbai Metro 1 runs between Ghatkopar and Versova, connecting the eastern and western suburbs, making it one of the city’s busiest routes, and an ideal canvas for high-visibility promotions.

Soon after the Mumbai clip went viral, a similar video from the Delhi Metro also began circulating online. The Delhi version was shared by Ektaa Kapoor herself on her Instagram story, further amplifying buzz around the show’s launch. Netizens were quick to react, flooding social media with humorous takes and memes. While some users called the promotion “next-level marketing” and 'icchadhari metro', others joked about spotting a “real Naagin” during their daily commute.

The aggressive and creative outdoor promotions underline the massive popularity of the Naagin franchise, which has consistently delivered high TRPs and a loyal fanbase over the years.

About Naagin 7

Naagin 7 premiered on Colours TV on December 27 and promises a fresh storyline packed with mystery, revenge, and supernatural drama. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the new season casts Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary as the main Naagin 'Ananta' and a cameo by Tejasswi Prakash, along with Namik Paul and Eisha Singh.

One user commented, "Just yesterday I had a ride I thought anaconda, arrived n then that ads played in metro another scary."

While one user commented, "Go inside the metro and come out as NAGIN."