American YouTuber MrBeast Offers Nearly ₹90,000 To Each Commuter Stuck In Traffic, Gives Away Millions In Seconds | VIDEO |

American YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is once again making headlines for his jaw-dropping generosity. In his latest viral video, MrBeast is seen surprising commuters stuck in traffic by offering them $1,000 (approximately ₹90,000) each without expecting anything in return.

In the clip, MrBeast steps out onto busy streets and approaches drivers halted at traffic signals, casually asking if they would like $1,000 for free. While many commuters are left stunned and happily accept the offer, a few are seen declining, either out of disbelief or confusion.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video, uploaded just four days ago, has already crossed 46 million views on YouTube, highlighting the massive reach and influence of the world’s most-followed individual creator.

True to his signature style, the entire interaction unfolds naturally, capturing raw reactions, from laughter and shock to heartfelt gratitude. In a matter of seconds, MrBeast ends up giving away thousands of dollars, turning an otherwise frustrating traffic jam into a life-changing moment for several people.

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, is globally known for his extravagant giveaways and large-scale charity initiatives. Over the years, he has handed out millions of dollars through viral challenges, random acts of kindness, and philanthropic campaigns.

From paying off strangers’ bills and tipping service workers thousands of dollars to funding food banks and building clean water infrastructure, generosity has become the cornerstone of his content.

Fans online praised the YouTuber for continuing to “normalize kindness at scale,” while others admired how he consistently uses his platform to spread positivity rather than controversy. Social media users noted that even a small gesture from MrBeast can be life-altering for everyday people.