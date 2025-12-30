VIDEO: Chinese Man Offers Cigarettes To Burqa-Clad Women In Pakistan; Netizens Question Authorities For No Action, 'Is It Because Of Massive Loans?' | X @ia_rajpoot

A series of viral videos featuring a Chinese man touring Pakistan has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with netizens questioning the apparent lack of action by authorities. The clips, reportedly filmed in Islamabad, show the man engaging in controversial public behaviour, including offering cigarettes to burqa-clad women and mocking passersby. At the same time, his companions laugh behind the camera.

In one of the widely circulated videos, the Chinese content creator is seen approaching women on the street and offering them cigarettes, an act many online users have described as disrespectful and inappropriate given the local cultural and social context. The women appear visibly uncomfortable and walk away without responding, while the man and his friends continue to laugh and film the interaction.

WATCH VIDEO:

A Chinese man disrespectfully offered cigarettes to Muslim women in Pakistan. They roam around like gangsters, mocking people, while no one dares to question them. This is what happens when foreigners effectively own your country through massive loans. pic.twitter.com/80wvJTeqDL — Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) December 29, 2025

Other clips shared online allegedly show the same individual behaving arrogantly in public spaces, including walking through streets “like gangsters,” taunting locals, and even picking up snacks from a roadside food stall, eating them without paying, and casually walking away.

These videos have fueled anger among Pakistani social media users, who are questioning why such behaviour has gone unchecked despite the clips gaining massive traction online.

The incident has also sparked a broader online political debate. Several users have sarcastically linked the lack of visible police or administrative action to Pakistan’s close economic ties with China. One user wrote, "Pakistan Govt is totally dependent on China, and they can't do anything to Chinese men who break laws in Pakistan."

While another user wrote, "This is what happens when foreigners effectively own your country through massive loans." Another user wrote, "

As of now, there has been no official statement from Islamabad police or other authorities regarding the viral videos or the identity of the man involved. The absence of clarification has only intensified online criticism, with many demanding accountability and equal enforcement of the law, regardless of nationality.