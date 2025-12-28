Drunk Russian Woman Fires Gunshots At Neighbours’ Windows After Loud Music Complaint; Video Goes Viral | X @GharKeKalesh

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a woman, reportedly from Russia, allegedly firing gunshots at her neighbours’ windows after being confronted for playing loud music late at night.

In the viral clip, the woman appears visibly intoxicated and is seen holding a rifle while a man, believed to be recording the incident, can be heard in the background. The video shows her loading the weapon, opening a window, and firing three shots outside. She then pauses briefly, reloads the gun, and fires multiple additional shots in the direction of nearby buildings before closing the window.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to claims accompanying the video, the woman had been drinking alcohol and became enraged after neighbours complained about loud music coming from her apartment. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact location, date, or circumstances of the incident.

The video has sparked outrage and concern online, with many users calling the act extremely dangerous and irresponsible, especially in a residential area. Others have questioned how the woman had access to a firearm and why no immediate intervention is visible in the footage.

As of now, authorities have not issued any official statement, and it remains unclear whether any injuries or property damage have been reported. The incident has reignited discussions around alcohol abuse, firearm access, and public safety, as netizens urge strict action if the video is found to be genuine.

