 'You Are A Spoiled Brat, Deserves Slap': Kolkata Cab Driver Gives Reality Check To Heavily Drunk Woman, Assures Her Mom Of Dropping Her Home Safely
A video featuring a cab driver calmly handling a heavily intoxicated woman passenger has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention for his firm yet responsible conduct during the ride. The clip, recorded via a dashcam-style camera installed inside the cab, shows the woman requesting help from the driver shortly after entering the vehicle.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
'You Are A Spoiled Brat, Deserves Slap': Cab Driver Gives Reality Check To Heavily Drunk Woman, Assures Her Mom Of Dropping Her Home Safely | X @DealsDhamaka

Visibly drunk, she repeatedly asks him to ensure she reaches home safely. The driver, who is known on social media for sharing candid passenger interactions and regularly uploading such videos on his Instagram account, reassures her and asks her to remain calm and quiet during the journey.

WATCH VIDEO:

At one point, the woman calls her mother to inform her that she is on her way home. The driver then speaks directly to the woman’s mother, tells her their live location, and assures her that he will safely drop her daughter home. After the call ends, the passenger continues speaking incoherently and worries that her mother might slap her for coming home drunk.

Responding bluntly but without aggression, the driver remarks that she “deserves it” and jokingly calls her a “spoiled brat,” a comment the woman herself agrees with while laughing.

Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In...
The video further shows the driver ensuring her safety till the very end, opening the gate for her, and assisting her as she struggles to manage on her own. He later confirms that she was dropped off at home safely without any incident.

Netizens have largely praised the driver for maintaining boundaries, ensuring the woman’s safety, and responsibly communicating with her family despite the challenging situation. Many users highlighted the importance of such professionalism, especially when dealing with intoxicated passengers.

In a follow-up post, the cab driver revealed that the woman later contacted him requesting the video be taken down after it went viral.

He stated that the clip had initially been shared with her consent, but she became uncomfortable once it gained widespread attention. Despite this, the video continues to resurface online through reposts by other users.

