Imad Wasim Announces Marriage To Nyla Raja; Ex-Wife Sannia Shares VIDEO, Calls Her 'Homewrecker' & 'Cheater'

Islamabad, February 16: Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim shared a post on his social media account, announcing his marriage to Nyla Raja. He said in his post that he went through hardest chapters of his life and that he has taken the decision of his second marriage for peace, stability and calm.

However, Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia shared a video her social media account of Wasim's marriage with Nyla and demanded justice for her children. She also called Imad's new wife a "homewrecker" in her social media post.

Sannia said in the viral post, "Now everyone has seen the proof this homewrecker never once thought about my kids the cheater has finally been exposed and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through. #homewrcker #cheater."

Viral Video

The video shared by Sannia shows the bride and the groom involved in the cake cutting ceremony after the marriage. The viral video shows Imad Wasim and his new wife, allegedly Nyla Raja in wedding attires while cutting the cake in celebration of the marriage.

Imad Wasim's Divorce With Sannia

Imad Wasim announced divorce from his wife Sannia Ashfaq after a marriage of six years. Imad married Sannia in August 2019 and after six years of marriage, he announced separation. They also have two kids with the marriage. At the time of the divorce, Sannia said shared a post saying, "Sometimes the home wrecker succeeds. Karma still keeps records."

Imad Wasim's Social Media Post:

“I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change.

I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret. My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse.

With the grace of Allah and the guidance of my parents, I have now married Nyla. This step was taken thoughtfully and with clear intention, to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect. Nyla has brought calm, dignity, and strength into my life, and I stand by this decision with complete conviction.

Above everything else, my commitment remains to my children. Fatherhood is not defined only by provision, but by presence, love, and guidance. Despite giving my utmost, I am still unable to see them. My only wish is to be actively and meaningfully involved in their lives, for their well-being and their future.

I move forward with accountability for my past, respect for everyone involved, and hope for healing, understanding, and peace.

I respectfully ask that my personal life be treated with dignity and privacy. Not everything needs to be debated publicly, and not every chapter needs commentary. Sometimes, the most meaningful way forward is with compassion, restraint, and respect for boundaries.”