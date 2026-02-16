 ICC T20 WC26: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Ignored As India Enter Super 8 After Beating Pakistan; Check Fixtures And Venues
Updated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
Mumbai, February 16: The cricket fans in Mumbai will be slightly disappointed as the iconic Wankhede Stadium ignored for the Super 8 matches of Indian Cricket Team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, they have another chance for them to see the Indian cricketers in action at their favourite venue if the team qualifies for the semi-finals.

India moved into the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with ease after beating Pakistan in their Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The victory has grabbed the attention of the Mumbai fans as the famous Wankhede Stadium is not part of the Super 8 matches. The supporters were hoping to see India play at the iconic venue, however, the schedule tells a different story.

How the Super 8 Stage Works

The Super 8 round features eight teams divided into two groups of four each. The groups were decided before the tournament on pre-seeding rules which means the teams are placed into fixed groups regardless of whether they finish first or second in their league standings. The only criteria is qualification.

India has been placed in Group 1 of the Super 8 groups.

Group 1 Teams

1. West Indies (Qualified)

2. South Africa (Qualified)

3. India (Qualified)

4. Australia/Zimbabwe (One spot left)

West Indies and South Africa have already secured their spots in the Super 8 group after winning all their matches in the group stage. The final position will be either taken by Australia or Zimbabwe. Australia's qualification now depends on the Zimbabwe vs Ireland clash as Sri Lanka defeated the Kangaroos today, riding on Pathum Nissanka's maiden ICC T20 World Cup 2026 century.

Race for the Final Super 8 Spot

1. Australia and Zimbabwe are still fighting for qualification from Group ‘B’.

2. Australia has one win and two losses

3. Zimbabwe has won both its matches

4. Ireland still has a slim chance

If a pre-seeded team like Australia fails to qualify, the next best team (such as Zimbabwe) will take its place.

Wankhede Misses Out on India's Matches

Despite being one of India's most loved cricket grounds, Wankhede Stadium will not host any of India's Super 8 clashes. This has surprised many fans, especially those in Mumbai.

Instead, India's matches are spread across different cities.

India's Super 8 Schedule & Venues

1. India vs South Africa - February 22, Ahmedabad

2. India vs X2 - February 26, Chennai

3. India vs West Indies - March 1, Kolkata

While fans may be disappointed about Wankhede, India's qualification has filled them with excitement across the country as the team prepares for tougher challenges ahead.

