 Mohsin Naqvi To Be Sacked? Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir 'Disappointed' After Loss To India, Texts Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif: Report
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's neck could be on the line following Pakistan's humiliating defeat at the hands of India. The loss was not well received by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, who has been disappointed with Naqvi, also an internal minister in recent times. Munir, dubbed as Pakistan government's kingmaker, spoke to PM Shehbaz Sharif following the result on Sunday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Meets PM Shehbaz Sharif | X

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi could lose his job in the aftermath of Pakistan's humiliating defeat at the hands of India. After a boycott U-turn, Pakistan agreed to go ahead with the game, only to fall to a 61-run loss in Colombo on Sunday. As is the case with these matches, the defeat has sent shockwaves through the Pakistan government.

As per reports, Pakistan army chief Asim Munir has expressed his disappointment at Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi himself left the stadium early following Pakistan's collapse at the R Premadasa Stadium.

As per News18, Asim Munir and the army leadership viewed the defeat to India as more than a sporting loss. Given There is a perception that the team was not fully prepared for the contest, and this assessment hasn't gone down well with Munir.

Munir is widely known for being the kingmaker in Pakistan. The report states that the Pakistan army chief was also unhappy regarding Naqvi's comments during the entire IND vs PAK boycott saga. The PCB chief had invoked Munir in a press conference, which the army chief thought was a largely cricketing matter.

Through the Pakistan PM's military secretary, Munir texted his opinion on mishandling of cricket matters, ranging from team preparation issues to unnecessarily combative public statements.

Naqvi's days could be numbered and he could well turn out to be the fall guy for the loss to India. The team management have already decided to drop Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi ahead of their final league game against Namibia.

