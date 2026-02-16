ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Australia Still Qualify For Super 8 Stage? Marsh & Co Depend On ZIM VS IRE Clash

Australia are staring at a Round 1 elimination following a defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday. A Pathum Nissanka century saw the Lankans pulled off a record chase in Pallekele. Sri Lanka sealed a place in Super 8 stage, leaving Australia needing a miracle to qualify.

"We're in the lap of the Gods now I think. Lot of emotions in the room right now. Haven't been at our best. Disappointed bunch at the moment," Mitchell Marsh said after the SL vs AUS game.

As things stand, Australia are 3rd in Group B, behind Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe have won both their games and are on 4 points. Australia having played a match more on just two points, having lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Only the top two teams make it to the Super 8 stage from each group. Sri Lanka have qualified, making it a straight shoot out between Zimbabwe and Australia.

How can Australia still qualify for the Super 8 stage?

All eyes from the Australian camp will be on the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match tomorrow. A victory for Zimbabwe will take them to 6 points, knocking Australia out of the competition.

For Australia to qualify, they need Zimbabwe to lose both their remaining matches - against Ireland and then Sri Lanka. They would themselves need to defeat Oman, who have already been eliminated from the competition.

If Zimbabwe lose to Ireland and Sri Lanka, both Australia and Zimbabwe will be tied on 4 points. Ireland will also have 4 points in their kitty making it a three-way tie. In that case, the team with the highest net run-rate will prevail. Zimbabwe have the current advantage, but that could well change with two defeats. Australia will have a chance of improving theirs NRR against Oman.