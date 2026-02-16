 Stunning! Pathum Nissanka Takes A Flying Catch To Dismiss Glenn Maxwell In SL VS AUS T20 WC Clash | VIDEO
Pathum Nissanka took a stunning catch during the SL vs AUS match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Glenn Maxwell attempted a switch hit off Dushan Hemantha in Pallekele in an attempt to find the boundary. However, Nissanka timed his leap to perfection and took it over his head in perhaps the catch of the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
The incident occured in the 17th over of the innings. Maxwell seemed to have found his rhythm and was looking dangerous heading into the final part of the innings. He attempted one of his trademark switch hits, only for Nissanka to pull one out of thin air. The Australian seemed to have cleared the field, but the Sri Lankan's full length dive marked the end of his cameo.

Nissanka's catch triggered another collapse as Australia finished their innings on 181. Australia were cruising in the first half of the innings with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head both scoring half-centuries. What seemed like a 200+ score, the middle and lower order did little to add to that score.

It was great redemption arc for Nissanka who had dropped an earlier catch. Glenn Maxwell made 22 of 15 balls before a leaping Pathum Nissanka made amends Inglis, who also got a life even before he opened his account, contributed a 22-ball 27 but Australians ended well short of what was an expected total at the halfway stage.

