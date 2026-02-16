Bombay Scottish Clinch Title; Greenlawns, JBCN And Shishu Vihar Impress In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football

Bombay Scottish (1st) |

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed exciting finals action and high-scoring league encounters across divisions at the Goans Ground and MSSA Ground.

In the Boys Under-14 Division IV third-place play-off at Goans Ground, Nahar International ‘B’, Chandivali held A.K.I. Mohd. Ali Mitha, Madanpura to a goalless draw before prevailing 5–3 via tie-breaker. Ayan Yeri, Ayan Mittal, Arjav Singh, Reyansh Kaimal and Lakshya Gussain converted their penalties to seal the podium finish.

The final saw Bombay Scottish School, Powai crowned champions after a hard-fought 2–1 victory over St. Pius X, Mulund. Ved Walase and Aarin Kumar scored for Bombay Scottish, while Aaryan Bhabad netted the lone goal for St. Pius X.

At the MSSA Ground in the Boys Under-8 Division II matches, Greenlawns ‘A’, B.P. Road edged Gundecha, Kandivali 2–1 with Sahir Shah and Dravya Shah on target. JBCN International, Oshiwara produced an emphatic 5–1 win against Hiranandani Foundation International, Powai, with Aariz Karol scoring twice.

Shishu Vihar, Chinchpokli recorded the biggest win of the division, thrashing Ramniwas Bajaj, Malad 8–0, powered by Yugveer Parekh’s seven-goal haul. Edubridge International, Grant Road secured a 5–0 win over Lilavati Podar ISC, Santacruz, led by Derisive Shah’s hat-trick.

Rustomjee Cambridge International, Virar defeated St. Aloysius ‘A’, Gorai 4–0, with Jash Savla netting three goals. Podar International CBSE, Powai beat Udayachal, Vikhroli 2–1, while Christ Church ICSE ‘B’, Byculla registered a narrow 1–0 win over St. Gregorius ‘A’, Chembur.

Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘A’, BKC and Smt. RSB AVM ‘A’, Juhu played out a 1–1 draw. CNS ‘B’, Kandivali and Green Acres ‘A’, Chembur advanced via walkovers against Fatima School, Vidyavihar and Nalanda Public, Mulund respectively.

In the Boys Under-8 Division I encounter, Campion School, Cooperage edged St. Stanislaus ‘A’, Bandra 3–2 in a closely fought match. Vishwadit, Hridaan Mehta and Stavya Sharma scored for Campion, while Zayd Khan and Yahya Kazi found the net for St. Stanislaus.

Brief Scores — February 16

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-14 – Division IV

Third Place

Nahar Int. ‘B’, Chandivali 0

bt A.K.I. Mohd. Ali Mitha, Madanpura 0

(Tie-breaker 5–3)

Final

Bombay Scottish, Powai 2 (V. Walase, A. Kumar)

bt St. Pius X, Mulund 1 (A. Bhabad)

Boys U-8 – Division II

Greenlawns ‘A’, B.P. Road 2 (S. Shah, D. Shah)

bt Gundecha, Kandivali 1 (R. Lad)

CNS ‘B’, Kandivali

w/o Fatima School, Vidyavihar

JBCN Int., Oshiwara 5 (A. Karol 2, Y. Ghanta, J. Damanwala, V. Gajjar)

bt Hiranandani Foundation Int., Powai 1 (E. Bhagla)

Shishu Vihar, Chinchpokli 8 (Y. Parekh 7, M. Munot)

bt Ramniwas Bajaj, Malad 0

Edubridge Int., Grant Road 5 (D. Shah 3, J. Chowkshi, V. Doshi)

bt Lilavati Podar ISC, Santacruz 0

Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘A’, BKC 1 (A. Patodi)

drew Smt. RSB AVM ‘A’, Juhu 1 (A. Bhuyer)

Podar Int. CBSE, Powai 2 (Nimay, Aarav)

bt Udayachal, Vikhroli 1 (A. Chavan)

Christ Church ICSE ‘B’, Byculla 1 (M.A. Vadgama)

bt St. Gregorius ‘A’, Chembur 0

Green Acres ‘A’, Chembur

w/o Nalanda Public, Mulund

Rustomjee Cambridge Int., Virar 4 (J. Savla 3, R. Jadhav)

bt St. Aloysius ‘A’, Gorai 0

Boys U-8 – Division I

Campion, Cooperage 3 (Vishwadit, H. Mehta, S. Sharma)

bt St. Stanislaus ‘A’, Bandra 2 (Z. Khan, Y. Kazi)