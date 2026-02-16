Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Dropped As Pakistan Set For Strict Action After India Loss At ICC T20 WC26 | X

Islamabad, February 16: Pakistan team management is reportedly unhappy with the performance of senior players in the squad a day after loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on February 15. As per reports from Pakistani media, the team is now considering changes to the playing XI ahead of their next match against Namibia. There are speculation that key players Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi could be rested for the upcoming game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior players in the squad are facing ire from the Pakistani fans after their poor performance in the high-intensity against the arch-rivals. Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Babar Azam are being trolled brutally on social media for their repeated failure to perform in important games.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team Management Looks At Bench Strength

As per reports from the Pakistani media, there may be two to three changes for the match against Namibia. The management is thinking about giving opportunities to players on the bench so that they can prove themselves. The move comes as the team aims to bounce back quickly in the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Crucial Match Against Namibia

Pakistan will face Namibia in a crucial game on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground. The match is very important for Pakistan's chances of reaching the Super Eight stage. A win would confirm qualification, while even rain-affected result could be enough for the 2009 champions to progress.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flop Show Against India

Pakistan struggled with both bat and ball against India. After choosing to field, the bowlers failed to control the scoring as Ishan Kishan's aggerssive half-century helped India to reach a target of 175 runs in their 20 overs. Pakistan's spin attack had a tough outing as Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan were unable to make an impact.

Their mystery spinner, Usman Tariq, who was in the news and several former Indian cricketers warned about was introduced after the first half in the first innings. Usman proved to be economical but was not able to provide important breakthroughs in the high-stake competition.

Batting Collapse

Chasing 176, Pakistan's batting line-up could not handle the pressure and was bowled out for 114 runs in only 18 overs. The heavy defeat has increased pressure on the team management to rethink about the strategies and combination before the crucial clash against Namibia and the Super 8.