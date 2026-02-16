How Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hopes Hang By A Thread After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India In Colombo

Image: X

After India national cricket team thrashed Pakistan national cricket team by 61 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash, Pakistan’s chances of progressing from Group A are in serious jeopardy. The loss dropped Pakistan to third place in the group, making their Super Eight hopes heavily dependent on the outcomes of the remaining fixtures.

With the USA ahead on net run rate, Pakistan must beat Namibia in their final group match to keep qualification alive. A defeat could see them eliminated, as they would struggle to surpass rivals on points and net run rate. Even rain-affected scenarios could further complicate qualification permutations, leaving Pakistan’s fate finely balanced.

The heavy defeat not only dented Pakistan’s confidence but also significantly impacted their net run rate, a key tie-breaker in the tightly contested group. As results across Group A unfold, the high-stakes finale will determine whether Pakistan advances or faces an early exit from the tournament.

Angry Pakistani Fan Smashes TV After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

In a dramatic reaction to another heavy defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals, an angry Pakistani cricket fan was caught on video smashing his television set after his team’s crushing loss to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The clip, now viral on social media, captured the raw emotion felt by supporters on both sides of the rivalry after India clinched a dominant 61-run victory at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The defeat marked yet another one-sided chapter in the long-standing cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan. Batting first, India posted a competitive 176, powered by a destructive half-century from Ishan Kishan and contributions across the lineup. In response, Pakistan’s chase collapsed early, with disciplined bowling from India’s attack restricting them to just 114 all out in 18 overs.

As fans watched the match unfold on television, emotions ran high. In one particularly striking moment, a Pakistan supporter at home visibly lost his temper in frustration at the outcome, smashing his TV set in a fit of anger after witnessing his team’s struggles. The video quickly spread online, prompting reactions from cricket fans around the world.

The viral video of the frustrated fan has become one of the most talked-about moments from the match, reflecting not only the passion of cricket supporters but also the intensity of emotions that come with one of sport’s greatest rivalries.