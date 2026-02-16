 Zip Your Mouth! Australian Fan Jake Jeakings Brutally Mocks Pakistan After Heavy Defeat To India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
After Pakistan’s 61-run defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, global fan reactions flooded social media. Australian fan Jake Jeakings went viral for a video mocking Pakistan’s performance, using a playful “zip your mouth” gesture to suggest critics stay quiet. His exaggerated expressions added humor, making the clip widely shared online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Image: Jake Jeakings/Instagram

Pakistan’s crushing loss to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triggered reactions from cricket fans across the globe, including one that quickly went viral on social media.

After India sealed a dominant 61-run victory in Colombo, Australian fan Jake Jeakings posted a video making fun of Pakistan’s performance. In the clip, he used a playful “zip your mouth” gesture, suggesting critics and supporters should stay quiet after the one-sided result. The gesture, paired with his exaggerated expressions, quickly caught attention online.

India had posted a competitive 176 before bowling Pakistan out for 114, extending their dominance in the high-voltage rivalry. While many fans viewed Jeakings’ reaction as light-hearted banter, others felt it added salt to the wounds of an already disappointing defeat for Pakistan.

As always with India-Pakistan clashes, emotions ran high, not just in the stadium, but across social media platforms worldwide.

Pakistani YouTuber Smashes Cake On A Girl's Face After Team India's 61-Run Win Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Emotions ran high after India’s commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, and social media was flooded with dramatic fan reactions.

Among the clips doing the rounds online was a video showing a Pakistani YouTuber smashing cake onto a girl’s face following the defeat. The video, shared widely across platforms, drew mixed reactions with some viewers treating it as a humorous skit while others criticised the act as disrespectful and unnecessary.

India had posted 176 before bowling Pakistan out for 114, sealing another emphatic win in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. As always with India-Pakistan encounters, the result triggered strong emotions on both sides, spilling quickly into the digital space.

While the authenticity and context of the viral cake-smash video remain unclear, it once again highlights how passionate, and sometimes extreme, fan reactions can become after high-stakes clashes between the two nations.

