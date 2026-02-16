Jamshedpur FC Beat Mohammedan SC 1-0 As ISL Returns To City

Image: Jamshedpur FC/Instagram

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC marked the return of Indian Super League football to the city with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Sunday.

In front of a roaring home crowd, Madih Talal's first-half strike proved decisive as the Men of Steel began their campaign with three valuable points.

The atmosphere was electric at kick off, and Jamshedpur wasted no time asserting themselves. Talal looked lively from the outset, orchestrating play in midfield, constructing passes and constantly looking to unlock the opposition defence with his creativity.

An early warning came in the third minute when Talal nicked possession and quickly fed Messi Bouli, who attempted to get a touch for a deflection, but the effort sailed just over. Moments later, Messi tried his luck from a wide angle, only to see his shot fly above the bar.

The breakthrough arrived in the eighth minute. Receiving the ball from midfield, Talal drove forward with confidence and calmly slotted his finish into the corner of the net, sending the Furnace into raptures and giving Jamshedpur FC a deserved 1-0 lead.

Jamshedpur thought they had doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Messi powered home a header from a pinpoint Sanan Mohammed cross. But the referee ruled the goal out for offside. The disallowed strike proved to be a turning point in the half, with the tempo slowing down thereafter as both sides became more cautious in possession.

After the break, Jamshedpur continued to control proceedings but found clear-cut chances harder to come by. Owen Coyle introduced Nikola Stojanovic in the 65th minute in place of Rei Tachikawa to inject fresh energy into midfield.

The Men of Steel showed greater attacking intent as the second half progressed, moving the ball quickly and pushing for a second goal. Despite sustained pressure and probing runs into the final third, the finishing touch eluded them.

Defensively, Jamshedpur remained compact and disciplined, ensuring Mohammedan SC were limited to few meaningful opportunities.

And at the final whistle, it was Talal's early strike that separated the two sides, securing a clean sheet and a winning start to the ISL campaign for Jamshedpur FC.

With eight home matches ahead and momentum on their side, the Men of Steel will look to build on this performance and continue turning the Furnace into a fortress once again.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)