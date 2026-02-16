 Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's Soon-To-Be Daughter-In-Law, Saaniya Chandhok's Bridal Shower
Ahead of their March 5 wedding in Jamnagar, videos from Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok’s intimate bridal shower surfaced online. The celebration saw the presence of Sachin Tendulkar and family, with a heartfelt montage titled “A toast to Saaniya” showcasing the couple’s journey. Pre-wedding festivities have now officially begun.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to marry his girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, on March 5 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The family has already started arriving at the wedding venue for the pre-wedding festivities, as they were spotted at the Jamnagar airport yesterday, on February 15. As the buzz kick-started on social media, Saaniya's bridal shower moments from earlier are now going viral on the Internet.

Several videos from Saaniya's bridal shower surfaced on social media, which highlight that the event was an intimate affair and was attended by a few guests & close family members. The Tendulkar family, including Sachin, his wife, Anjali & daughter Sara Tendulkar, were seen cheerful at the joyous occasion. While Arjun Tendulkar was also seen in one of the viral clips at the cake-cutting ceremony.

WATCH VIDEOS:

The videos and inside moments were shared by @tendulkarsfamily on Instagram.

article-image

A screen was put up on the wall on which a video was being played with the title saying, 'A toast to Saaniya.' Pictures of the couple's engagement ceremony and earlier life were showcased to the guests attending the function.

Tendulkar Family and Celebrities In Jamnagar:

Wedding festivities of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok have begun in Jamnagar, with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other guests arriving for pre-wedding celebrations. The grand ceremony is scheduled for March 5, 2026. The family had earlier invited Narendra Modi personally, and the multi-day event is expected to host several high-profile personalities.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok:

Arjun and Saaniya had previously hosted an intimate engagement ceremony in August last year, attended by close family members and friends. With multiple functions planned over several days, the upcoming wedding is expected to be a lavish celebrity affair.

