Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Feb 16th, 2026 To Feb 22nd, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings a surge of mental clarity, energy and enthusiasm. Your thoughts become sharper, more decisive and confident, allowing you to move forward with conviction. Quick decisions and swift actions are likely. A desire for freedom, movement and even travel may arise during this phase. Important conversations or the signing of a contract could also take place. In personal relationships, especially romance, those who have been feeling disconnected may reassess their situation. You may no longer want to be in connections that do not align with you. Some may choose to part ways, while others may simply require space to regain clarity. Thoughtful and honest communication will be essential.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week may bring a sense of urgency, prompting you to think on your feet and act quickly. You are advised to slow down and make mindful decisions. Financial matters require particular attention. Keep a close eye on investments and avoid schemes that feel unclear or lack transparency. Proper due diligence is essential. Long-term, stable and conservative financial planning will serve you far better than impulsive risks. Patience is your strongest asset during this phase. You may find yourself attending social gatherings, networking events or celebrations. Enjoy the connections, but remain mindful of overindulgence, especially when it comes to partying, drinking or other excesses.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings important realisations or shifts related to your work and finances. Even if you encounter a detour, trust that it is redirecting you toward something more stable and aligned. Listen carefully to your intuition and judgement. A new job or professional opportunity may present itself, offering steady growth and long-term abundance. The pace of life may feel busy, but your focus should remain on building sustainable wealth and security. On a personal level, a lingering issue could find resolution if you are willing to address it openly. However, much of your attention will likely remain centred on practical responsibilities and future planning.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week may heighten your sensitivity, bringing emotions closer to the surface. While feelings may run strong, you are encouraged to maintain a clear, balanced and rational mindset. Do not allow intense emotions to cloud your judgement. See situations for what they truly are, rather than what you wish them to be. Be mindful of potential manipulation or disagreements—particularly in your personal life. Keep your eyes and ears open; practical thinking and careful evaluation will serve you well. Avoid being swayed by sweet or persuasive words without substance behind them. For some, a new romantic chapter may begin.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Leo

Dear Leo, this week highlights victory and recognition in matters related to career and finances. You may successfully complete an important project, and your talents are likely to gain visibility and appreciation. Allow yourself to step into the spotlight and own your accomplishments with confidence. You may now set your sights on bigger goals, broader horizons or even expansion into new territories. However, despite this success, patience and balance remain essential. Be mindful of your speech and maintain tact, especially in social or professional settings, as careless words could create unnecessary tension. Avoid engaging in gossip or monitoring others too closely. Focus instead on sustaining your momentum.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings a fresh surge of energy and renewed enthusiasm. You may find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities. It is going to be a busy phase that demands focus, dedication, and consistent effort. For some of you, a new opportunity or project may resonate deeply, creating an emotional connection to the work you are doing. Financial matters require careful handling. If you have been going through a financially sensitive period, this is the time to be meticulous and strategic. You may feel more vocal and assertive, particularly when discussing money or shared resources. Setting healthy boundaries around spending—especially within a family environment—will be important. You may not have all the answers right now, and that is perfectly okay. Clarity will follow as you move forward.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings healing, renewed hope, and transformation—especially if you have been feeling low or emotionally drained. You are emerging from a challenging cycle and stepping into calmer, more harmonious energy. Some of you may finally let go of pain, disappointment, or a burden you have been carrying. If you have felt stuck or uncertain about a particular situation, this is the beginning of a fresh chapter. The Star reminds you that sweet results await, but they require faith in yourself. Know that you are worthy and more than capable. Your intuition may feel slightly scattered at times, so take moments to pause and check in with yourself. Ask the right questions. Ground your thoughts.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings emotional healing and meaningful connections—especially in your personal life. A joyful occasion or celebration may take place, and positive news regarding love or relationships could arrive. Some of you may consider settling down, deepening a commitment or exploring a new romantic chapter. On the professional front, work may feel busy and competitive. If you have been striving for a particular opportunity, you may need to navigate rivalry or minor conflict to claim your success. Victory is within reach, but it requires action—avoid remaining passive or dismissive. Continue putting in consistent effort. Lean into your knowledge, experience and inner wisdom. Balancing emotional openness with strategic action will help you make the most of both love and career opportunities.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week calls you to lean deeply into your intuition and inner wisdom. Subtle insights, sudden realizations or powerful epiphanies may arise, helping you clear confusion and see situations with renewed clarity. You will be in a strong position to make important decisions. Pay special attention to your career and, even more so, your finances. Adopting an abundance-oriented mindset will be essential in releasing a challenging financial cycle. A blend of practical effort and positive intention toward money matters will help you move forward. When intuition and disciplined action work together, transformation becomes inevitable.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week may bring certain questions or uncertainty around your finances or material stability. If you are waiting to make an important financial decision, patience will serve you well. Allow yourself the time to gather clarity and the right information before committing. Adopting an abundance mindset will strengthen your confidence and help you make empowered choices. If you have been feeling stuck—whether in a financial situation, a personal dynamic, or even spending excessive time within home or family matters—it may be time to assert your boundaries and reclaim your sense of independence. Freedom and openness are important themes right now. Travel is indicated and recommended.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, social interactions may feel slightly confusing or tricky this week, requiring balance and mindful navigation. Tactful, clear communication will make all the difference. Proper planning is important, otherwise you may find yourself feeling a little scattered or stretched in too many directions. Take things slow and steady rather than reacting in the moment. Your finances also require careful juggling. There may not be a lack, but managing resources wisely will be key. Financial decisions may not feel entirely straightforward right now, so give yourself time before committing. Some of you may choose to indulge or spend on yourself a little — just ensure it comes from enjoyment, not impulse.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings a surge of energy, drive and a strong desire for clarity and forward movement. It is time to take action. You may feel ready to reclaim your power and refuse to tolerate situations that undermine you. Your confidence rises, along with your ability to take charge. You will be capable of making firm, clear decisions — even if they feel difficult. There is a need for certainty and closure, and you are prepared to move toward it. At the same time, seek support from trusted loved ones when needed. Some of you may also find yourselves offering comfort and strength to others. This is a week of decisive action, renewed confidence and stepping fully into your authority.