Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From February 7 To February 20 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

8 of Cups: Walking away, letting go

This is the time to move away from something or someone that doesn’t feel right. You could be embarking on an emotional journey. You have finally decided to let go and move to a higher ground for a better version of yourself. It’s a sensitive time. This is necessary for your growth.

Taurus

6 of Cups: Nostalgia, childhood memories

Such a lovely time to reconnect with your past. Family, parents, grand parents, childhood friends, all come out of the closet. You go down memory lane. Embrace childlike passion, enthusiasm and charm. Be happy. Celebrate. Reconnect.

Cancer

Hermit: A period of introspection

This is a period of quiet reflection, a step back. You feel the need to introspect, find certain truths, reflect. Best to connect with your inner wisdom, your intuition to guide the way. Maybe take a holiday in the mountains or a wellness retreat. Inner growth paves the way to a meaningful and peaceful outer existence.

Gemini

Strength: Patience and resilience

This period requires courage and fortitude. Handle everything with patience. Wait it out, your time will come. Bring out your inner lioness. Your strength will take you through. Bring out your inner compassion and persevere! You will come out a champion.

Leo

9 of Cups: A period of wish fulfilment

A beautiful card suggesting a time wherein you will fulfill a desire. It could be an exotic travel, or you may buy something extravagant. Personal achievements, a deep sense of satisfaction. There will be financial rewards for a job well done.

Virgo

The sun: Joy and vitality

Shine on! A beautiful time that represents joy, success, growth, expansion. It’s your time in the sun. Your energy and vitality are high. People will notice your achievements and applaud you. Enjoy it and be consistent.

Libra

Justice: Fairness and truth

This period is about legal contracts, obligations, justice and truth. Believe in honesty and fairness. This is a karmic time to be accountable, responsible and upright. In relationships legal contracts could take place like marriage or divorce settlements etc.

Scorpio

Hanged Man: Surrender and pause

A good time to pause and reflect. Take a break. Do not force any situation. Let things work themself out in good time. This will get you a fresh perspective on life. It’s a chill pill time.

Sagittarius

Death: Endings and new beginnings

It’s a time of a profound transformation. Almost like you need to move away from the existing you to a completely different you. This period signifies major life changes. It will be a time of a physical, mental and emotional evolution.

Capricorn

Temperance: Balance and harmony

A time that’s requires you to behave in moderation. Patience and a modest approach to everything will be your best approach. There will be peace and harmony. There is a perfect balance of your spiritual world and your materialistic world. Inner and outer you co exist beautifully.

Aquarius

The Star: Hope and inspiration

Such a beautiful time of hope and renewal. There seems to be a blessing from the angels. You will feel inspired to give your best. You have perhaps gone through a tough time and now have risen anew, afresh and inspired. You feel positive, optimistic and deeply spiritual. You’re a star.

Pisces

The Emperor: Authority and structure

This is a time to act with responsibility and authority. You Kay down strict rules and regulations, boundaries and the framework for things to work well. You are kind and committed to your cause and your people. You are determined to build something solid and tangible.