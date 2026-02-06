Astrology Predictions: Is Supriya Sule Entering The Most Crucial Phase Of Her Political Career?

Supriya Sadanand Sule (born on June 30, 1969 at 11 am at Pune, Maharahtra) is an Indian politician from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and currently a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha representing Baramati since 2009, leader of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) in Lok Sabha since 2014 and the Working National President of Nationalist Congress Party since 2023. In 2011, she launched a state-wide campaign against female foeticide. Recently, she has been honoured with Mumbai Women of the Decade Achievers Award by All Ladies League for social service.

The rising sign in her chart is Leo at 21 deg. Leo sign as such signifies power, aristocracy, creativity, leadership, etc. The Asc lord Sun is in the 11th house. The 11th house signifies elder siblings. The Sun is in the star of Rahu in the sign Gemini at 14 deg. No sooner the transit Rahu came to the sign Aquarius at 14 deg, we heard the demise of Late Aji Pawar the elder cousin brother of Supriya. The NCP in which Sharad Pawar was the head also got split into two. The main factor of split was Ajit Pawar the elder cousin brother. All these happened on July 2, 2023 when Saturn was in the sign Aries aspecting the Sun in the sign Gemini. Based on this we can expect another split in NCP in the first half of the year 2028 when Saturn will be in the sign Aries. Presently, Supriya is having the dasa of Jupiter/Mercury from June 2024 till September 2026. This period her party will see major organisational changes, which will be troublesome for her.

Before the demise of Ajit Pawar, it is learnt that both NCPs (AP and SP) were supposed to be merged. But based on the current planetary dasa, the merging of the two faction will not happen till September 2026. After the beginning of Jupiter/Ketu from September 2026, by the end of 2026 or first half of 2027, we will see the NCP (SP) consolidating its position. In my twitter timeline (https://x.com/jupiter_astro) I have already predicted that there will be infighting and desertions within the NCP (AP) soon within the year 2026. Later, after September 2026, we will witness Supriya Sule leading the NCP (SP) and many tall leaders who had defected to NCP (AP) will come back to NCP (SP). This period will be a period of phenomenal rise for her in all the fronts. The period of September 2026 to August 2027, will see a period of consolidation for Supriya Sule. Later, after this, when the Jupiter/Venus begins from August 2027 to April 2030, we will see another split within NCP (SP).

During this period the health of her father Sharad Pawar will deteriorate. This is possible in the year 2028 when Saturn transits the Aries sign. During this period, Supriya Sule will lead the NCP (SP). From the period April 2030 onwards, we will see stability and rise of NCP (SP), under the leadership of Supriya Sule.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)