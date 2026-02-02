Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 2nd, 2026 To February 8th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings you to a crossroads where an important choice must be made. Avoid letting emotions cloud your judgement. Once your heart and mind align, you are encouraged to take a leap of faith without overthinking the outcome. Life is about to pick up speed, bringing responsibilities and momentum. Trust that once you commit to a path, abundance and contentment follow. Celebrations, gatherings or joyful moments with loved ones are highlighted. Some of you may be making arrangements for special occasions or stepping into a phase of family expansion. Prioritise your sleep. Effective communication will be the key to navigating this period successfully.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this period opens doors to insight. You are being blessed with hope, positive news and even the fulfilment of a wish. This is a beautiful time to consciously attract what your heart truly desires. Recognition and visibility are highlighted. You may find yourself in the spotlight. Work remains busy yet deeply fulfilling, with some of you juggling multiple responsibilities. In love, a fresh romantic chapter may begin for some, while existing relationships experience a revival. You can expect more closeness, emotional healing or commitment. Be mindful and discerning when navigating group or community dynamics.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a spark of inspiration and a fresh perspective. You are encouraged to look at the bigger picture and allow your mind to open to new possibilities. If confusion or mental chaos has been building, this is a reminder to pause rather than push forward. Step back to heal, reflect and establish healthy boundaries. Some of you need to check if you have been closed off. Paying closer attention to your health will have a positive ripple effect, improving personal relationships and even the atmosphere within your home. A strong romantic interest is highlighted. Allow this connection to unfold naturally, without rushing the process.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week may find you juggling multiple tasks and responsibilities, creating a sense of chaos that demands energy. There may be competition, rivalry or subtle manipulation around you, so remain alert—especially when dealing with bureaucratic matters or official processes. Trust your intuition and discernment to navigate challenging situations. Some of you may need to take a confident stand and assert yourself where necessary. Look for balanced solutions, collaborate where possible and avoid carrying more than your share. Delegate wisely and protect your energy.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week your focus turns toward relationships and the people who surround you. Some of you may have recently navigated challenges within your home or family space. Lean on your friendships—they bring laughter, comfort and much-needed emotional support. Spending time with loved ones can help you move through fears or momentarily step away from heavier situations. This is also a creatively charged period, blessing you with fresh and innovative ideas. However, be mindful not to mirror others’ materialistic pursuits or impulsive spending habits. Financial indulgence or showmanship will not resolve emotional unrest. Meaningful connections and partnerships take centre stage during this phase.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this period invites you to seek clarity and consciously choose a fresh path forward. A firm decision will come from being clear and letting go of things already on your plate. Ease your mind and rely on practical thinking to guide your next steps. Some of you may have waited excessively in a situation or invested emotional energy where it was not truly healthy—this may also relate to a love connection. Take time to understand your inner fears and balance them with patience and self-trust. You may have to release some chapters and take the lead on beginning new ones. It is all in your hands.

Libra

Dear Libra, this period may feel emotionally challenging or chaotic. You are encouraged to remain patient—answers are approaching and matters will begin to settle sooner than you expect. Healing energy is already at work behind the scenes. A fresh start related to work or finances is on the horizon, bringing news or an opportunity that offers greater stability. Some of you may also experience new beginnings connected to your home or living arrangements. Focus on restoring peace within—nurture your mind, body and soul with grounding practices. Do not allow unfounded worries to take up more space than they deserve.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week may bring a sense of disappointment around a team dynamic or a specific task at work not unfolding as expected. You are advised to stay consistent and continue working according to established standards. Certain rules, structures or protocols may need to be followed closely. Important discussions around contracts, agreements or a new deal are highlighted. In some cases, these matters may initially remain private or behind the scenes. A financially rewarding and self-sustaining phase is approaching for some of you. Remember to nurture yourself. Prioritise your well-being and allow yourself moments of rest or mindful indulgence.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a surge of creative energy and heightened emotions. Inspiration arrives in a special way, urging you to step outside and focus on the brighter side of life. Reconnecting with friends, exploring new environments and embracing joy will help you shift your perspective and regain enthusiasm. Some of you may form new alliances or encounter an exciting romantic possibility. Big dreams are forming now, but they require a practical plan to take shape. Focus on strengthening your financial foundation through deliberate, steady steps. Financial opportunities offering stability may arise. Move forward thoughtfully and avoid rushing decisions.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week calls for patience, balance and moderation. True growth now comes from steady, sustainable progress rather than sudden shifts. Small yet consistent changes will create meaningful long-term results, so avoid drastic decisions unless they are absolutely necessary. You may begin to see positive outcomes from efforts you have invested in over time. On a personal level, this period feels fulfilling, with the potential for a new romantic connection to unfold. Trust yourself to take the first step if someone feels promising. Emotional awareness deepens now, allowing you to form more meaningful and harmonious connections.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week asks you to actively challenge overthinking and chaotic thoughts. It is time to stand your ground, protect your energy and remain resilient. You are nearing the end of a difficult cycle, and a window of opportunity is opening to help you move forward. Be mindful of allowing boredom or fluctuating emotions to cloud your judgement. Avoid stagnation—action is your medicine now. Trust yourself enough to take the first step, even if it feels like a leap of faith. Travel, calculated risks or a bold new direction may play a key role in building a stronger foundation for the future.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week encourages you to release habits or patterns that have been holding you back from true growth. It is a powerful time for mental and physical healing—take extra care of your health and well-being. Progress now requires patience, especially as you work on improving yourself in more constructive and conscious ways. Meditation, rest or quiet reflection will be deeply supportive during this phase. Love and encouragement from your partner, family or close friends could surround you. You may experience joyful moments and emotional fulfilment.