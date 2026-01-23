Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From January 24 To February 6 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Wheel of Fortune: Time is changing

In the cyclicity of life your turn is coming now. The universe will be moving in your favour. You will suddenly get a lot of opportunities. Take action and make the most of them. If you have been going through a difficult time, know that better times are coming soon. This too shall pass. Karmic shifts will be playing out.

Taurus

Empress: Luxury and abundance

This is a beautiful time when you can truly feel abundance, love, passion, creativity, and luxury in your life. It is a fertile period that encourages healthy relationships, harmony, and expansion in all that you seek. Abundance and gratitude are the keys.

Gemini

The Hermit: Be a seeker

This is a quiet period to look inward through contemplation and meditation. Seek spiritual wisdom and guidance. Wellness, spirituality, meditation, and all kinds of healing activities will beckon. You will expand and grow as a person. Disconnect from the distractions of the outer world.

Cancer

King of Pentacles: Material success

This period symbolises wealth creation, financial stability, and material success. You will feel confident as many opportunities begin to fructify. Make the most of this phase. Stay focused.

Leo

Judgement: Major life transformation

You are about to go through an awakening. Your life will change from what it was before. Embrace new beginnings and let go of the old. You will evaluate yourself and make necessary changes. This is a very pivotal point in your life.

Virgo

The Hanged Man: Just chill

For now, just hang in there. Do not ruffle any feathers or stir anything — just be. This time calls for patience. Maybe a new perspective will help. Surrender and wait for your time. Do not indulge in excess alcohol or any other intoxications.

Libra

The World: Completion

You will feel a deep sense of completion as the universe integrates and fulfils your life’s plans. This may apply to your travel journeys as well. You will feel peaceful, happy, and grateful. Life has come full circle. There is success and harmony.

Scorpio

Death: Let go, move on

This is a profound period urging you to move on. Leave the past behind, or you won’t be able to move forward. In a symbolic sense, only through endings can rebirth occur. Once your path is cleared, new opportunities will emerge on their own.

Sagittarius

Temperance: Balance and harmony

This period teaches you to live with moderation and balance. You will feel all forces aligning around you. There is harmony and integration. Take a measured approach to everything in life. Your spiritual and physical worlds will be in sync.

Capricorn

The High Priestess: Tap into your subconscious

Your birthday month urges you to connect with your feminine side and tap into your subconscious. Seek spiritual truths and hidden knowledge. It is a mysterious phase, and hidden truths may be revealed.

Aquarius

Three of Pentacles: Teamwork

A beautiful time for collaboration and teamwork. You will work towards building something tangible, using strong skills and professional partnerships. This is a time for learning and improving your abilities. A positive and productive period.

Pisces

The Emperor: Leadership and discipline

Authority, structure,and discipline will yield results. You will be a strong leader and take care of your people and responsibilities.

Your guidance will be valuable to those around you. You will rise to the occasion. Build boundaries, create a stable and secure environment, and take charge to help grow and expand.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)