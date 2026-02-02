Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 2nd, 2026 To February 8th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | February 02, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings you to a crossroads where an important choice must be made. Once your heart and mind align, you are encouraged to take a leap of faith without overthinking the outcome.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this period opens doors to insight. You are being blessed with hope, positive news and even the fulfilment of a wish. This is a beautiful time to consciously attract what your heart truly desires.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings a spark of inspiration and a fresh perspective. Look at the bigger picture and allow your mind to open to new possibilities. Step back to heal, reflect and establish healthy boundaries.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week may find you juggling multiple tasks and responsibilities, creating a sense of chaos that demands energy. Remain alert and use discernment to navigate challenging situations.
Leo: Dear Leo, your focus turns toward relationships and the people who surround you. Lean on your friendships—they bring laughter, comfort and much-needed emotional support. Avoid unnecessary financial indulgence or show-off.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, seek clarity and consciously choose a fresh path forward. A firm decision will come from being clear and letting go of things already on your plate. Understand your inner fears and balance them with patience and self-trust.
Libra: Dear Libra, this period may feel emotionally challenging or chaotic. You are encouraged to remain patient. A fresh start related to work or finances is on the horizon, bringing news or an opportunity that offers greater stability.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week may bring a sense of disappointment around a team dynamic or a task at work not unfolding as expected. Stay consistent and continue working according to standards. Contracts or agreements are highlighted.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week inspiration arrives in a special way, urging you to step outside and focus on the brighter side of life. Reconnecting with friends and embracing joy will help you shift your perspective and regain enthusiasm.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week calls for patience. True growth now comes from steady, sustainable progress. This period feels emotionally fulfilling, with the potential for a new romantic connection.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, actively challenge overthinking and chaotic thoughts. Stand your ground, protect your energy and remain resilient. You are nearing the end of a difficult cycle, and a window of opportunity is opening.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week encourages you to release habits or patterns that have been holding you back from true growth. It is a powerful time for mental and physical healing. Your personal life shall be emotionally fulfilling.
