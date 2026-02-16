 Anushka Sharma Dons 'Tulsi Mala' With Virat Kohli At Mumbai Airport: Does It Mean That The Actor Has Given Up Non-Veg Food, Alcohol & Partying? Know Here
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport on February 16. While the couple looked elegant in coordinated ethnic and monochrome outfits, Anushka’s Tulsi kanthi mala drew attention. The sacred necklace, associated with devotion to Lord Vishnu, symbolises spiritual discipline and purity, sparking curiosity about possible lifestyle changes.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Mumbai Airport | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Manav Mangalani)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport today (February 16), turning a routine travel moment into an effortless style statement. The town's power couple, known for their understated yet elegant fashion choices, kept things comfortable and traditional, but it was Anushka's Tulsi mala that truly caught everyone's attention.

Decoding Anushka and Virat's Mumbai airport look

Anushka chose to keep it ethnic and fuss-free in a serene white kurta, featuring intricate dark blue floral thread embroidery across the front, back and sleeves. The ensemble was designed with a relaxed silhouette, side slits and a round split neckline.

She paired it with matching white pants adorned with similar blue floral detailing. A lightweight cotton silk dupatta, decorated with delicate motifs, was draped neatly over her shoulders.

Keeping accessories subtle yet meaningful, Anushka wore sunglasses, rings, a watch and classic white Kolhapuri flats. Her centre-parted loose hair, soft makeup and tiny bindi completed the look, but the real focal point was the Tulsi kanthi mala resting around her neck.

Virat complemented her aesthetic in a monochrome ensemble. He opted for a black-and-white button-down shirt featuring full sleeves and a relaxed fit, paired with tailored black trousers. A belt, sunglasses, white sneakers and a luxury watch rounded off his polished airport style.

What does the Tulsi Mala signify?

Anushka's Tulsi mala holds deep spiritual meaning. According to spiritual scripts, the Tulsi kanthi mala is crafted from the sacred Tulsi plant's stem or wood and is traditionally worn by devotees of Lord Vishnu and his avatars, such as Lord Krishna and Lord Rama. Tulsi is revered in Hindu belief as an embodiment of Goddess Lakshmi and a symbol of purity and devotion.

Wearing it is not merely a fashion choice but a spiritual commitment. The mala is typically purified, often with Gangajal, and offered in prayer before being worn. It is believed to bring mental calm, protection from negativity and spiritual discipline.

However, certain lifestyle practices are associated with it. Devotees are encouraged to follow clean habits and avoid consuming non-vegetarian food, onion, garlic or alcohol while wearing it. The mala is treated with utmost respect and not worn casually.

While Anushka has not made any public declaration about lifestyle changes, both she and Virat have previously visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan multiple times, reflecting their spiritual inclination.

