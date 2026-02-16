Dua Lipa Turns Berlin Red Carpet Into Valentine's Date Night With Fiancée Callum Turner In Chanel Knit Naked Dress

When it comes to turning a film premiere into a full-blown fashion moment, Dua Lipa never misses. This Valentine's Day, the pop star swapped candlelit dinners for flashing cameras as she stepped out at the 2026 Berlinale Film Festival with fiancé Callum Turner. and together, they delivered peak red carpet romance.

The couple attended the premiere of Turner's upcoming film Rosebud Pruning, directed by Karim Aïnouz, and let's just say: all eyes were on them.

Take a look:

Decoding Dua's knit dress

For the evening, Dua leaned all the way into the naked dressing trend with a custom Chanel creation designed by Matthieu Blazy, the house's artistic director appointed in December 2024. The body-contouring gown featured an intricate open-knit crochet construction that revealed just enough while maintaining couture-level sophistication.

The dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline, textured details on the bust and hem for contrast, and feathery accents at the bottom. Since the ensemble was completely see-through, Dua paired it with high-waisted black briefs underneath, keeping it looking chic yet demure.

The Levitating singer elevated the look with black patent So Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin and a statement Bulgari Serpenti necklace featuring twin serpent heads. Her makeup was equally elegant and glowing with a dewy base, blushed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was pulled into a sleek, tight bun.

Callum's classic look

Standing beside her, Turner opted for understated elegance in a full Louis Vuitton ensemble. His light-brown twill wool suit was paired with a pale blue button-down shirt and a light grey printed silk tie. Finished with the brand's Sierra Derby shoes, his look effortlessly complemented Dua’s high-fashion statement.

Together, they turned the Berlin red carpet into the chicest Valentine’s date night of the year.