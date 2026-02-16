Hardik Pandya’s Nod To Maha Shivratri, Wears Luxurious ‘Rudra’ Themed Watch During India Vs Pakistan Match | Instagram @insanelyluxuriousindians

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a striking style statement during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, sporting an ultra-luxurious and spiritually inspired timepiece. Known for his luxurious collection of premium watches, Pandya chose a rare Jacob & Co creation as a tribute to the holy festival of Maha Shivratri.

The cricketer was seen wearing the extremely limited Epic X ‘Rudra’ Edition by Jacob & Co., a watch dedicated to Lord Shiva (Rudra), as reported by Insanely Luxurious Indians. With only 25 pieces available worldwide, the timepiece features intricate engravings of the deity along with Indian spiritual motifs. The 44mm watch comes with a skeletonised movement and incorporates symbolic elements such as the “Om” motif and Rudraksha-inspired artistic detailing.

From chanting on the field to wearing ‘Rudra’ on his wrist, Pandya’s gesture reflected his faith during the crucial fixture. While Pandya could not contribute with the bat, he made an early impact with the ball by dismissing Pakistan’s opener, Sahibzada Farhan, in the very first over, giving India a strong start. He went on to bowl an impressive spell and sealed Pakistan’s innings by taking the wicket of Usman Tariq in the final over.

India registered a convincing 61-run victory in the match, with Ishan Kishan being named Player of the Match for his explosive knock of 77 runs off 40 balls. Pandya’s performance, combined with his meaningful Maha Shivratri tribute, became a major talking point among fans on social media.