Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party

When it comes to serving high-octane glamour, Radhika Merchant is clearly in her element. At the wedding celebrations of Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the Ambani family’s youngest bahu turned the spotlight firmly on herself. After dazzling in traditional silhouettes earlier, she embraced full-blown drama for an evening soirée, and the result was unforgettable.

Radhika's rosy glam

For the special party, Radhika chose a breathtaking scarlet creation from luxury fashion house Oscar de la Renta. The gown featured a high-halter neckline and a sleeveless cut, allowing the upper silhouette to remain structured and elegant while the skirt delivered maximum impact. The voluminous skirt was adorned with layered floral appliqués, cascading ruffles and a sweeping hemline, giving the ensemble a couture-like finish.

Of course, no Ambani celebration look is complete without statement jewels. Radhika elevated the ensemble with magnificent emerald-green earrings that instantly popped against the red hue. She further accessorised with a diamond-and-emerald bracelet and bold coordinating rings, striking the perfect balance between opulence and elegance.

Her beauty look complemented the drama without overpowering it. She opted for softly sculpted glam with neutral-toned eyeshadow, precise winged liner, mascara-heavy lashes, rosy blush and generous highlighter and nude lips.

Radhika rounded off the look with a sleek, centre-parted bun, lending a polished and timeless finish. The hairstyle allowed the halter neckline and statement earrings to truly shine.