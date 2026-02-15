 Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRadhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party

Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party

Radhika Merchant wowed guests at Vikram Salgaocar’s wedding festivities in a dramatic red Oscar de la Renta gown. The halter-neck ensemble featured cascading floral appliqués and a voluminous skirt. She paired it with statement emerald-and-diamond jewellery and a sleek bun, finishing the look with soft glam makeup for a refined yet striking appearance.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to serving high-octane glamour, Radhika Merchant is clearly in her element. At the wedding celebrations of Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the Ambani family’s youngest bahu turned the spotlight firmly on herself. After dazzling in traditional silhouettes earlier, she embraced full-blown drama for an evening soirée, and the result was unforgettable.

Radhika's rosy glam 

For the special party, Radhika chose a breathtaking scarlet creation from luxury fashion house Oscar de la Renta. The gown featured a high-halter neckline and a sleeveless cut, allowing the upper silhouette to remain structured and elegant while the skirt delivered maximum impact. The voluminous skirt was adorned with layered floral appliqués, cascading ruffles and a sweeping hemline, giving the ensemble a couture-like finish.

Read Also
So Stunning! Ananya Panday Serves Wedding Guest Inspiration In Ivory Corset-Skirt & Bombay Raj...
article-image

Of course, no Ambani celebration look is complete without statement jewels. Radhika elevated the ensemble with magnificent emerald-green earrings that instantly popped against the red hue. She further accessorised with a diamond-and-emerald bracelet and bold coordinating rings, striking the perfect balance between opulence and elegance.

FPJ Shorts
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party
Former UP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Joins Samajwadi Party, Vows To Strengthen Organisation From Grassroots
Former UP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Joins Samajwadi Party, Vows To Strengthen Organisation From Grassroots
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities, Check Date, Venue & Guest List Here
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities, Check Date, Venue & Guest List Here
Strategic Push In The East: Assam And Centre Unlock Major Infrastructure Projects To Fortify National Security
Strategic Push In The East: Assam And Centre Unlock Major Infrastructure Projects To Fortify National Security
Read Also
Isha Ambani's Jaw-Dropping Emerald-Diamond Jewels, Champagne-Gold Lehenga Steals The Show At Mumbai...
article-image

Her beauty look complemented the drama without overpowering it. She opted for softly sculpted glam with neutral-toned eyeshadow, precise winged liner, mascara-heavy lashes, rosy blush and generous highlighter and nude lips.

Read Also
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Mumbai Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald...
article-image

Radhika rounded off the look with a sleek, centre-parted bun, lending a polished and timeless finish. The hairstyle allowed the halter neckline and statement earrings to truly shine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At...
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At...
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities,...
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities,...
Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh;...
Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh;...
Alia Bhatt Turn Heads In Strapless Couture Look, 'Go To Met Gala, Cannes' Urge Netizens
Alia Bhatt Turn Heads In Strapless Couture Look, 'Go To Met Gala, Cannes' Urge Netizens
Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa...
Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa...