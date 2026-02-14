 Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Mumbai Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRadhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Mumbai Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery

Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Mumbai Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald Jewellery

Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant attended Vikram Salgaocar and Shweana Poy Raiturcar’s Mumbai wedding festivities in a custom ivory resham lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Styled by Esther Pinto, she paired the embroidered ensemble with diamond, pearl, and emerald jewellery, adding a royal pop of colour to her elegant look.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to wedding fashion, Radhika Merchant never misses. Attending the Mumbai wedding of Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Shweana Poy Raiturcar, Radhika arrived looking every bit like a contemporary princess. Draped in ivory resham and sparkling emeralds, she delivered a look that was equal parts regal and refreshingly graceful.

Check it out below:

Radhika turns modern princess in ivory resham look

Styled by celebrity stylist Esther Pinto, Radhika donned a custom ivory lehenga set from ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 'Shola' collection. The ensemble featured an off-white ghagra with mocha-toned borders, a flattering A-line silhouette, a high-rise embroidered waistband and a scalloped hemline.

FPJ Shorts
MMRDA Was WARNED? Metro Slab In Mulund Falls Just Days After Authorities Fact-Check X User Over Cracked Pillar On LBS Marg
MMRDA Was WARNED? Metro Slab In Mulund Falls Just Days After Authorities Fact-Check X User Over Cracked Pillar On LBS Marg
Mizoram Govt To Introduce Experience-Based Curriculum In Schools To Replace Rote Learning
Mizoram Govt To Introduce Experience-Based Curriculum In Schools To Replace Rote Learning
Signature Global Forms 50:50 JV With RMZ Group For ₹1,283 Crore Gurugram Mixed-Use Project
Signature Global Forms 50:50 JV With RMZ Group For ₹1,283 Crore Gurugram Mixed-Use Project
Punjab Govt To Introduce 'On-Screen' Marking System For 2026 Board Exam Evaluations
Punjab Govt To Introduce 'On-Screen' Marking System For 2026 Board Exam Evaluations

The lehenga was meticulously hand-embroidered with fine silk threads and further elevated with crystals and sequins that shimmered delicately under the lights.

Read Also
Isha Ambani Drips In Dazzling Emerald Layers, Leaves Internet Breathless With Her New Royal Look
article-image

She paired it with a coordinating ivory blouse designed with a deep U-shaped neckline. The choli featured half sleeves edged with scalloped detailing and was richly embellished with crystal and sequin accents.

Completing the ensemble was a classic chikankari dupatta, adorned with scalloped borders and subtle crystal work. Draped elegantly, it tied the entire ivory palette together with understated sophistication.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Goes Completely See-Through In Daring ₹1 Lakh Gold-Pearl Maxi Dress For Latest...
article-image

Emeralds steal the spotlight

While the outfit remained serene in tone, Radhika introduced a dramatic contrast through her jewellery. She layered an opulent set featuring diamonds, pearls, and striking emeralds, instantly transforming the look into a royal statement.

The necklace was complemented by matching jhumki-style earrings paired with an ear chain, a matching maang tikka, rings, and stacked kadhas on both wrists.

Read Also
Kylie Jenner Spoils Herself With Rare $5,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin, $10,000 Diamond Charms By...
article-image

Radhika's beauty choices stayed refined and classic with a dewy base, softly feathered brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, a fresh flush on her cheeks and glossy pink lips. She rounded off her desi princess glam with hair parted at the centre and styled into twisted crown braids that merged into loose lengths at the back.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maha Shivratri 2026: Visit These Lord Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh On Auspicious Day
Maha Shivratri 2026: Visit These Lord Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh On Auspicious Day
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Pink Kalamkari Saree, Styles Baby Bump With Pistachio Baluchari...
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Pink Kalamkari Saree, Styles Baby Bump With Pistachio Baluchari...
Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Poses With Fiancée Aviva Baig In Unseen Romantic Pictures: 'Best...
Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Poses With Fiancée Aviva Baig In Unseen Romantic Pictures: 'Best...
Hardik Pandya Inks 'M' In Romantic Valentine's Day Gift For Girlfriend Maheika Sharma, Pictures Of...
Hardik Pandya Inks 'M' In Romantic Valentine's Day Gift For Girlfriend Maheika Sharma, Pictures Of...
Valentine's Day 2026: Last-Minute Pocket-Friendly, Romantic Date Night Ideas
Valentine's Day 2026: Last-Minute Pocket-Friendly, Romantic Date Night Ideas