 When Is 2026's First Solar Eclipse? Does It Fall On The Same Day As Phalguni Amavasya?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhen Is 2026's First Solar Eclipse? Does It Fall On The Same Day As Phalguni Amavasya?

When Is 2026's First Solar Eclipse? Does It Fall On The Same Day As Phalguni Amavasya?

This year’s first solar eclipse will coincide with Phalgun Amavasya, marking a significant astronomical and religious event. Devotees observe fasting, rituals, and prayers during this no-moon day for spiritual benefits.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Phalugun Amavasya | Representational Image

Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The first solar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on February 17, marking a visually striking celestial event known as an annular Solar Eclipse. This year’s first solar eclipse will coincide with Phalgun Amavasya, marking a significant astronomical and religious event. Devotees observe fasting, rituals, and prayers during this no-moon day for spiritual benefits.

When is Solar Eclipse 2026?

A natural occurrence when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking sunlight, is known as a solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse because, in this phenomenon, the Moon only blocks some parts of the Sun's light, which causes a ring of fire. The first Solar Eclipse of the year will take place on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. According to Hindu calendar, the day will coincides with Phalgun Amavasya which is also known as New Moon Day.

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Date and tithi timings

FPJ Shorts
When Is 2026's First Solar Eclipse? Does It Fall On The Same Day As Phalguni Amavasya?
When Is 2026's First Solar Eclipse? Does It Fall On The Same Day As Phalguni Amavasya?
Tom Banton's Unbeaten 63 Powers England To First-Ever T20 World Cup Win Over Scotland
Tom Banton's Unbeaten 63 Powers England To First-Ever T20 World Cup Win Over Scotland
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility, Fees & Steps to Apply Here
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility, Fees & Steps to Apply Here
Seniors Step Out, Juniors Step In: Beautiful Cycle of Farewell And New Beginnings In A Heartwarming Viral Video| Watch
Seniors Step Out, Juniors Step In: Beautiful Cycle of Farewell And New Beginnings In A Heartwarming Viral Video| Watch

According to Drik Pachang, the day will be observed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Phalguna, Krishna Amavasya

Begins - 05:34 PM, Feb 16

Ends - 05:30 PM, Feb 17

Read Also
First Annual Solar Eclipse Will Be Seen In February 2026; Here's To Know Date, Time & More About...
article-image

About Phalgun Amavasya

Phalgun Amavasya occurs during the month of Phalgun, which is why it is also known as Phalgun Amavasya. On this day, it is believed that devotees should bathe in holy rivers and offer Arghya to the Sun, as this practice cleanses both the body and the soul. On this day, devotees should perform acts of charity for those in need, as this not only brings peace to the souls of ancestors but also helps alleviate life's hardships and obstacles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When Is 2026's First Solar Eclipse? Does It Fall On The Same Day As Phalguni Amavasya?
When Is 2026's First Solar Eclipse? Does It Fall On The Same Day As Phalguni Amavasya?
Happy Mahashivratri 2026: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share On Lord Shiva Day
Happy Mahashivratri 2026: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share On Lord Shiva Day
Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit These Revered Temples Of Lord Shiva In Maharashtra On Auspicious...
Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit These Revered Temples Of Lord Shiva In Maharashtra On Auspicious...
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day
'Har Har Mahadev': Watch Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Mauritius
'Har Har Mahadev': Watch Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Mauritius