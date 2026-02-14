Bhumi Pednekar Stuns In Dreamy Vintage-Inspired Lace Lehenga At Wedding Celebration; See Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 14, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar looks absolutely ethereal in this dreamy wedding ensemble which she effortlessly pulled off with elegance.
She is seen wearing a pastel lehenga set featuring a flowy blush skirt paired with a sheer lavender dupatta.
Her blouse stands out with its corset-style fit, lace detailing, pearl buttons, and scalloped neckline.
She was seen posing alongside Orry and other friends at the wedding function.
The puffed sheer sleeves with lace trims elevate the appeal and her dupatta is casually draped around her arms.
Bhumi recently posted pictures showing off her new hair cut and bangs.
In this wedding look, she styled her hair in a low, slightly messy bun. Minimal jewellery including statement earrings and stacked bangles completed the look.