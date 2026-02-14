Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit These Revered Temples Of Lord Shiva In Maharashtra On Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | February 14, 2026
Mahashivtratri is one of the prominent Hindu festivals, and it is celebrated every year. This year, the festival falls on Sunday, February 15, 2026. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivtrai, visit some of the popular temples in Maharashtra.
If you want to explore lord Shiva's temples then start your journey from The Trimbakeshwar Temple. The temple is one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas or sacred lingams, and it is located in the town of Trimbak, Maharashtra.
The Grishneshwar Temple is the 12th and final Jyotirlinga in India which is situated in the village of Verul, near the Ellora Caves. It's also known as Ghushmeshwar Temple.
X
The Kailasa Temple in the Ellora Caves is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is located in Ellora Cave №16 in Aurangabad district, Maharashtra.
Famous Temples of India
The Gondeshwar Temple is a 900-year-old, 11th-12th century Hindu temple which is located in Sinnar, near Nashik, Maharashtra.
Babulnath Temple is an ancient Hindu temple based in Mumbai. The temple, which was constructed in 1890, is the oldest temple in Mumbai.
Shri Nageshwar Jyotirling Aundha Nagnath is an ancient Shiva temple which is situated in the Hingoli district. It is the 8th Jyotirling out of 12.
Tripadvisor
Thanks For Reading!