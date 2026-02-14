 Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day
Anti-Valentine’s Week, celebrated from February 15 to 21, has become a popular trend among youngsters as a fun alternative to Valentine’s festivities. Featuring quirky days like Slap Day, Kick Day, Flirt Day and Breakup Day, the week focuses on moving on, enjoying singlehood and expressing emotions playfully. It is largely driven by social media culture rather than literal meanings today.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day | Canva

Just like Valentine’s Week, Anti-Valentine’s Week has gained immense popularity among youngsters and is often celebrated with the same spirit and excitement. While Valentine’s Week focuses on love and romance, Anti-Valentine’s Week offers a fun, light-hearted way for singles, heartbreak survivors, or anyone tired of cringeworthy romance.

The week begins right after Valentine’s Day on February 14 and continues until February 21, with each day having its own quirky significance.

List of Anti-Valentine’s Week 2026

February 15, Sunday — Slap Day

February 16, Monday — Kick Day

February 17, Tuesday — Perfume Day

February 18, Wednesday — Flirt Day

February 19, Thursday — Confession Day

February 20, Friday — Missing Day

February 21, Saturday — Breakup Day

Anti-Valentine’s Week is ultimately about emotions, whether it’s letting go of the past, confessing hidden feelings, enjoying singlehood, or simply having fun with friends. Over the years, it has become more of a social media trend and a playful cultural phenomenon.

