Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day

Just like Valentine’s Week, Anti-Valentine’s Week has gained immense popularity among youngsters and is often celebrated with the same spirit and excitement. While Valentine’s Week focuses on love and romance, Anti-Valentine’s Week offers a fun, light-hearted way for singles, heartbreak survivors, or anyone tired of cringeworthy romance.
The week begins right after Valentine’s Day on February 14 and continues until February 21, with each day having its own quirky significance.
List of Anti-Valentine’s Week 2026
February 15, Sunday — Slap Day
February 16, Monday — Kick Day
February 17, Tuesday — Perfume Day
February 18, Wednesday — Flirt Day
February 19, Thursday — Confession Day
February 20, Friday — Missing Day
February 21, Saturday — Breakup Day
Anti-Valentine’s Week is ultimately about emotions, whether it’s letting go of the past, confessing hidden feelings, enjoying singlehood, or simply having fun with friends. Over the years, it has become more of a social media trend and a playful cultural phenomenon.