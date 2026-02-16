'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20 World Cup – WATCH

India's dominant performance over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 was the talk of the cricket world on Sunday, February 15, as the Men in Blue clinched a convincing 61-run victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The win not only delighted fans but also secured India a well-deserved spot in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Payal Gaming praises Ishan Kishan post India win

A highlight from the post-match celebrations was a viral moment between gaming sensation Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) and India’s wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan. Payal, known for her massive following in the Indian gaming community, shared a cheerful video with Kishan after the match.

In the clip, the two posed with big smiles as Payal gushed, "With the man of the match. Oh my god! You played so so well. You killed it." To which, a visibly grateful Ishan replied, "Thank you so much, Means a lot. Thank you for your support."

Watch the video below:

Ishan's electrifying performance against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan’s innings was nothing short of spectacular. After India lost Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the opening over, Kishan took charge, scoring a brisk 77 off just 40 balls. His aggressive yet composed batting ensured India posted a challenging total of 175 runs in 20 overs, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Kishan’s ability to keep the scoreboard ticking under pressure proved vital, earning him the Player of the Match award.

India’s bowlers then dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up, sealing a memorable win and booking a place in the Super 8s. Kishan’s standout performance and the joyful exchange with Payal Gaming added a memorable twist to an already thrilling encounter.