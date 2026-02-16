 'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20 World Cup – WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20 World Cup – WATCH

'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20 World Cup – WATCH

India sealed a 61-run victory against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026, powered by Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 off 40 balls. Content creator Payal Gaming praised Kishan as “man of the match” in a viral video, to which he gratefully responded. The win secured India’s entry into the Super 8 stage, thrilling cricket fans nationwide.

Aanchal CUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

India's dominant performance over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 was the talk of the cricket world on Sunday, February 15, as the Men in Blue clinched a convincing 61-run victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The win not only delighted fans but also secured India a well-deserved spot in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Payal Gaming praises Ishan Kishan post India win

A highlight from the post-match celebrations was a viral moment between gaming sensation Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) and India’s wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan. Payal, known for her massive following in the Indian gaming community, shared a cheerful video with Kishan after the match.

Read Also
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 WC 2026: From Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi, Hanumankind; Know Celebrities Who...
article-image

In the clip, the two posed with big smiles as Payal gushed, "With the man of the match. Oh my god! You played so so well. You killed it." To which, a visibly grateful Ishan replied, "Thank you so much, Means a lot. Thank you for your support."

FPJ Shorts
'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20 World Cup – WATCH
'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20 World Cup – WATCH
Study In France: How Paris Transformed An Indian Student's Career
Study In France: How Paris Transformed An Indian Student's Career
Aura Farming! Hardik Pandya's Icy Stare At Sahibzada Farhan Goes Viral In Team India's 61-Run Win Over Pakistan
Aura Farming! Hardik Pandya's Icy Stare At Sahibzada Farhan Goes Viral In Team India's 61-Run Win Over Pakistan
'People Have Burnt Their Fingers Being Fence Sitters, They Are Now Using Every Correction To Come Into The Market,': Titan MD On Gold Price Volatility
'People Have Burnt Their Fingers Being Fence Sitters, They Are Now Using Every Correction To Come Into The Market,': Titan MD On Gold Price Volatility

Watch the video below:

Ishan's electrifying performance against Pakistan

Ishan Kishan’s innings was nothing short of spectacular. After India lost Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the opening over, Kishan took charge, scoring a brisk 77 off just 40 balls. His aggressive yet composed batting ensured India posted a challenging total of 175 runs in 20 overs, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Kishan’s ability to keep the scoreboard ticking under pressure proved vital, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Read Also
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities,...
article-image

India’s bowlers then dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up, sealing a memorable win and booking a place in the Super 8s. Kishan’s standout performance and the joyful exchange with Payal Gaming added a memorable twist to an already thrilling encounter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20...
'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20...
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 WC 2026: From Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi, Hanumankind; Know Celebrities Who...
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 WC 2026: From Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi, Hanumankind; Know Celebrities Who...
Michelin Star Chef Garima Arora On Offering A Vibrant Taste of Bangkok In Mumbai
Michelin Star Chef Garima Arora On Offering A Vibrant Taste of Bangkok In Mumbai
'We Live In Classist Country': India's First Trans Bartender Fay Barretto Breaks Stereotypes In...
'We Live In Classist Country': India's First Trans Bartender Fay Barretto Breaks Stereotypes In...
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At...
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At...