India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 WC 2026: From Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi, Hanumankind; Know Celebrities Who Are Attending Mega Clash In Colombo |

A fiery clash between India and Pakistan is unfolding at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo tonight, Sunday, February 15. The marquee rivalry was attended by many celebrities from cricket circles and artists.

Celebrities and VIPs at the India Vs Pakistan match:

Rohit Sharma

Former T20I and Test captain of Team India, Rohit Sharma, joined the Indian cricket team at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. As the ambassador of the ICC T20 World Cup, Sharma marked his presence with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Jay Shah:

ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, was spotted watching the match with his son. He was spotted with his baby son for the first time. Netizens were quick to recognise the youngest member of the Shah family, and the moment quickly went viral on social media.

Mohsin Naqvi

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was spotted in the stands watching the mega clash live from the Premadasa Stadium. He was seen cheering for his team while Pakistan was struggling against the fiery Indian batting lineup.

Hanumankind

Hanumankind put on a show for the sell-out crowd ahead of the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The singer-songwriter performed his breakout hit 'Big Dawgs' at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Notably, he did not sing the 'Dhurandhar' Title Track, with the film being banned in Pakistan.