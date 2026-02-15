Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities, Check Date, Venue & Guest List Here | Instagram @manav.manglani

The wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok have officially begun, with family members and close guests arriving in Gujarat for the pre-wedding festivities. The Tendulkar family, along with several prominent personalities, were spotted arriving at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family touched down at Jamnagar Airport on February 15, just a day after Valentine’s Day, signalling the formal commencement of pre-wedding celebrations. The soon-to-be-married couple had landed earlier with their respective families. Reports suggest that the grand festivities are being hosted in association with the Ambani family in Jamnagar.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also seen arriving at the airport, while several other high-profile guests are expected to join the celebrations in the coming days. The wedding is scheduled to take place on March 5, 2026, with ceremonies beginning on March 3.

VIP Guest Lift For The Wedding:

The event is anticipated to attract a VIP guest list across the world from sports, politics and the business industry. Earlier this week, the Tendulkar family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on February 10 to personally invite him to the wedding celebrations. While they also invited President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok:

Arjun and Saaniya had previously hosted an intimate engagement ceremony in August last year, attended by close family members and friends. With multiple functions planned over several days, the upcoming wedding is expected to be a lavish celebrity affair.