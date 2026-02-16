'Aare Kehna Kya Chahte Ho': Netizens Troll Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha's English After Team India's 61-Run Win

Image: ICC/X

Pakistan’s crushing 61-run defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 not only drew reactions to the team’s on-field performance but also sparked online trolling of Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha for his broken English during post-match TV interviews.

In the post-match press conference and live broadcasts, Salman attempted to explain Pakistan’s poor performance and the collapse in the chase. However, fans on social media quickly picked up on his grammar and pronunciation, creating memes and humorous posts mocking his English. Platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit were flooded with clips highlighting his statements, which many users captioned with witty jokes.

The match itself saw India post a strong 176 before bowling Pakistan out for 114, showcasing dominant batting and disciplined bowling. As expected, the loss intensified fan reactions both online and offline, turning every post-match statement into a trending topic.

Salman Ali Agha’s interviews serve as a reminder that in high-profile matches between cricketing rivals, not just the game but even off-field comments can become viral talking points.

Zip Your Mouth! Australian Fan Jake Jeakings Brutally Mocks Pakistan After Heavy Defeat To India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Pakistan’s crushing loss to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triggered reactions from cricket fans across the globe, including one that quickly went viral on social media.

After India sealed a dominant 61-run victory in Colombo, Australian fan Jake Jeakings posted a video making fun of Pakistan’s performance. In the clip, he used a playful “zip your mouth” gesture, suggesting critics and supporters should stay quiet after the one-sided result. The gesture, paired with his exaggerated expressions, quickly caught attention online.

India had posted a competitive 176 before bowling Pakistan out for 114, extending their dominance in the high-voltage rivalry. While many fans viewed Jeakings’ reaction as light-hearted banter, others felt it added salt to the wounds of an already disappointing defeat for Pakistan.

As always with India-Pakistan clashes, emotions ran high, not just in the stadium, but across social media platforms worldwide.